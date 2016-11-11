Seconds Bars

The indicator displays in a separate window a price chart as bars or Japanese candlesticks with a periodicity below a minute.

Available periods (seconds): 30, 20, 15, 12, 10, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.

The display mode (bars or candlesticks) is switched by clicking on the chart.





Parameters

Period in seconds - the period of bars in seconds

- the period of bars in seconds Price levels count - the number of price levels on a chart

Buffer number: 0 - Open, 1 - High, 2 - Low, 3 - Close, 4 - Color.