Seconds Bars
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays in a separate window a price chart as bars or Japanese candlesticks with a periodicity below a minute.
Available periods (seconds): 30, 20, 15, 12, 10, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
The display mode (bars or candlesticks) is switched by clicking on the chart.
Parameters
- Period in seconds - the period of bars in seconds
- Price levels count - the number of price levels on a chart
Buffer number: 0 - Open, 1 - High, 2 - Low, 3 - Close, 4 - Color.
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