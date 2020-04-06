Beast Super Signal EA MT5

The Beast Super Signal EA is based on our best-selling Beast Super Signal indicator. The Beast Super Signal EA is a straightforward, trend-based EA that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the EA will open a buy or sell order.


Get the Beast Super Signal MT5 indicator HERE.


Join the official Beast Super Signal channel: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/beastsupersignal

 

Read the official Beast Super Signal blog: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726305


This versatile, fully automated trading tool works across all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency pairs, and it's effective on any time frame. The EA always sets a stop loss and take profit and uses a risk-reward ratio of 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3. It also features a trade panel that displays your account details, trade information, and statistics like the number of signals, total profit, and success rate. You can customize the panel's colors and size to match your preferences. It's also a handy tool for manual backtesting when you're optimizing your trading settings.


Please note that the Beast Super Signal EA is NOT optimized or recommended for trading binary options, Indian stock market, or MCX Exchange.    


There is an optional news filter that you can use. You need to add the below url as web request:


https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.csv


Invest in the Beast Super Signal EA and start trading with confidence. Our EA works in real market conditions, ensuring that you make trades with the highest probability of success. Try it out and see the difference for yourself!


Keep in mind that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. It's a good idea to practice on a demo account first to get familiar with how the EA works before trading live. Always use sound money management and set stop losses to protect your profits.

The frequency and number of orders can vary based on factors like market conditions, volatility, the time frame you're trading, and the settings you choose. Some days you might receive multiple orders and other days none at all. This is normal; we focus on quality, not quantity. Be cautious during scheduled high-impact news events or unexpected geopolitical developments, as these can affect reliability even if the technical indicators look good.

Lastly, please be aware that my products are only available for sale here or on the MQL5 market. If you find them offered elsewhere at a cheaper price, they're likely fake, and you won't receive any support from me. Don't risk it; only buy from official sources to avoid scams.


Please visit my profile page HERE to see all the latest news and updates!


If you have any further questions please feel free to message me and I'll be happy to assist you. I wish you best of success with the Beast Super Signal EA!

