GoldScalperMatrix

  • Experts
  • Byron Allen
    Byron Allen

    Byron Allen

    Automated Trading Systems Developer & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
    I specialize in constructing high-speed MQL5 Expert Advisors, professional risk management utilities, and custom indicator integrations for MetaTrader 5.
    Core Engineering Services:
  • Version: 5.40
  • Updated: 28 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 — High-Execution Dynamic Gold Scalper

Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 is a precision algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed to capitalize on fast intraday momentum swings while maintaining strict institutional risk guardrails, this EA combines trend filtering, volatility-based stop modeling, and smart trade management.

Unlike rigid grid or martingale EAs, Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 treats capital preservation as its primary directive. Every single trade enters with an predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit anchored directly to market volatility via the Average True Range (ATR).

Core Architecture & Key Features:

  • ATR-Driven Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops dynamically adjust to XAUUSD market volatility—expanding during high-volume sessions and tightening during consolidation.

  • Dual EMA Trend Filter: Identifies high-probability crossover momentum on closed bars, eliminating false entries and repainting errors.

  • Spread & Execution Guard: Automatically halts entry signals during high-spread rollovers, news spikes, or illiquid session gaps.

  • Flexible Money Management: Toggle between fixed lot execution and dynamic percentage-based risk modeling per trade.

  • Zero Dangerous Recovery Strategies: Built with clean, single-position execution logic—NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging Down.

Key Input Parameters:

  • InpLotSize: Fixed position size per trade (e.g., 0.01 ).

  • InpRiskPercent: Account percentage risk per trade when dynamic lot sizing is enabled.

  • InpFastEMA / InpSlowEMA: Fast and Slow trend period filters (Default: 9 / 21 ).

  • InpATRPeriod: Lookback period for ATR volatility calculations (Default: 14 ).

  • InpSL_ATR_Mult / InpTP_ATR_Mult: ATR multipliers for dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement.

  • InpUseTrailing / InpTrail_ATR_Mult: Dynamic ATR trailing stop engine for locking in profits as price advances.

  • InpMaxSpreadPips: Maximum permissible spread threshold in pips to protect against broker slippage.

Set up on XAUUSD (M15 or H1 timeframe) for optimal intraday execution. Compatible with standard ECN/RAW broker accounts and prop firm challenge rules!


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4.8 (5)
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SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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