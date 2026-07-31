Copier Relay TechnoTrader

Before you buy: six things this tool does not do. If one of them is what you came for, this is the wrong product, and I would rather you knew that now than after you paid.

  • MetaTrader 5 only. There is no MT4 side, and no copying between MT4 and MT5.
  • One machine. Both terminals must run on the same computer or VPS. There is no remote or cloud copying between two machines.
  • Hedging accounts only. A netting account is refused and the tool will not start. Check your account type before you buy.
  • One account currency. Both accounts must be denominated in the same currency.
  • Resting pending orders are not mirrored. A pending order that fills on the sender is copied as a position, immediately.
  • A cross-broker rename needs one line. If your two brokers call the same instrument different names, for example USTEC and NAS100, you add that pair to the symbol map yourself. Prefixes and suffixes are detected automatically.

Copier Relay copies trades between two MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same computer or VPS. It does what every copier does - and then it does the part the others skip: it protects the receiving account.

Reliable copying

  • Mirrors market positions between local MT5 terminals, including closes, partial closes, and stop modifications.
  • Pending orders: when a pending order on the sending account fills, the resulting position is copied immediately. Resting pending orders are not placed on the receiver in this version.
  • Stops travel as distances from entry, rebuilt on the receiver's own fill. Absolute prices are never copied, so different broker feeds cannot put a stop on the wrong side.
  • Exposure normalization: receiver lots are computed from the receiver symbol's own contract size and tick value, so a different contract specification never multiplies your exposure silently.
  • Symbol mapping (prefix, suffix, and a name table), symbol and magic filters, reverse copying with correctly mirrored stops.
  • Restart-safe by design: state is reconstructed from the live accounts and the copier's own map on every start. No duplicated entries after a crash or restart.

The control panel

  • Lean by default: one status line that tells you honestly whether the link is alive and copying. Minimized, the link-state dot stays visible.
  • Press SET for four views: SYMBOLS, RISK, GUARDS, COPY. Panel settings persist per account and survive a restart, a timeframe change and a template load.
  • Per-symbol AND per-source-magic switches (the master's manual trades appear as "manual"). Off stops NEW copies only - open positions stay managed, and switching back on never back-fills an old trade at today's price.
  • The receiver remembers every master symbol and magic it has ever seen, so you can switch a symbol off BEFORE its next trade arrives - not after its first copy is already open.
  • Unknown symbols: hold (optional, off by default). A symbol the receiver has never seen arrives switched off and waits for your decision instead of being copied.
  • Numbers are typed or stepped on the panel; either way they clamp to the same limits the inputs enforce.

Re-label, honestly
Many purchased EAs hardcode their magic number and order comment. Copier Relay lets you run any EA on one of your accounts and carry its trades to another of your own accounts under your own magic and comment, per instrument. That is label hygiene across your own accounts - it is not concealment. If you trade a funded account, check your firm's rules on copied trades first.

Independent risk on the receiver

  • Fixed lot, lot multiplier, or risk percent of receiver equity computed from the actual stop distance.
  • Risk percent requires a stop to exist - if no stop distance is known, the copy is skipped and counted, never guessed.
  • A per-trade risk cap that enforces: size down or skip, your choice.

The protection layer - the reason this copier exists

  • Hard stop-loss on every copy. A naked copied position gets a stop attached, re-verified every pass.
  • Daily-loss breaker and maximum-drawdown guard measured on the RECEIVER account: flatten the copies and stand down before the damage compounds.
  • Push notifications on the protection events.

What it refuses to do, on purpose

  • No virtual or hidden stop-loss. A hidden stop means your broker sees a naked position. Every stop this tool manages is a real broker-side stop.
  • No basket-money exits, no averaging into losers, no martingale sizing of any kind.
  • No guessing. If the copier cannot prove a position on the receiver is its own, it holds and tells you on the panel instead of opening a second one.
  • Local machine only. No DLL, no network, no external services.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Ever.

How to use

  1. Attach to a chart in the SENDING terminal, set the role to Master.
  2. Attach to a chart in the RECEIVING terminal, set the role to Slave, pick your sizing mode.
  3. Both terminals need Algo Trading enabled. The panel on each side shows the channel status.

The free Copier Relay Core runs the same copy engine, with balance scaling and a multiplier of your own. This paid version adds risk-percent sizing from the real stop distance, re-labelling, and the receiver protection layer. For account-level prop-firm rules see Prop Guardian; to audit what a source EA really does, see the free Trade Auditor.

Note: the copy engine is inactive in the Strategy Tester (a copier needs two live terminals); the panel shows a status line there.

Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.


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