Martingale Firewall TechnoTrader

Martingale Firewall is a protection tool, not a strategy. It opens no trades. It runs alongside any EA, copied signal, or your own trading, and stops the one thing that quietly blows accounts up: martingale.

Buy a robot, copy a signal, or trade by hand - and the moment it starts doubling into losses, stacking a grid, or adding to a loser, Martingale Firewall steps in.

Two modes

  • WARN watches and alerts. It touches nothing - it shows you, on the chart and in a log, exactly what your EA is doing.
  • ENFORCE acts. It closes the offending add or the size-up-after-loss trade, and attaches a hard stop to any naked position. You arm ENFORCE with a two-click confirm.

What it firewalls

  • Martingale - a position sized up after a losing trade.
  • Grid and averaging-down - adding to an open losing position at a worse price.
  • Naked stops - a position left with no stop-loss.
  • Oversized risk - a trade risking more than your cap (warned).

Built not to fight your EA
A firewall that closes a trade an EA instantly re-opens would just bleed spread. So after it acts on a symbol it waits out a cooldown, failed orders back off instead of retrying every second, and if an EA keeps re-opening it pauses and tells you to disable that EA rather than wage war with it. It only ever touches trades in your chosen scope - the whole account or one magic number - and it never flattens a position that was already open when you attached it, unless you ask it to. A pre-existing position with no stop-loss still gets its protective stop attached. It firewalls the behaviour, not every losing trade.

Built not to punish honest sizing
The martingale test is risk-aware. An EA that risks a fixed percent per trade will sometimes take more lots with a tighter stop - that is sizing, not martingale, and the firewall compares the actual risk, not the raw lots. Force-closing is reserved for the real signature: sizing up after a loss without a stop, or with risk genuinely escalated.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. This is that rule, enforced.

How to use

  1. Attach it to any chart and allow Algo Trading.
  2. Start in WARN and watch what it reports. Set a magic number to target one EA, or leave it on the whole account.
  3. Switch to ENFORCE when you want it to act.

Pairs with the free Trade Auditor, which shows the same behaviours across your whole trade history.

What it is not
It is a manager, not a strategy - it opens no trades and makes no performance or pass-rate claim. On a netting account, martingale and grid enforcement fall back to WARN (a net position cannot be surgically unwound); naked-stop protection still applies.

Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.


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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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