Prop Guardian TechnoTrader

Prop Guardian keeps a funded or challenge account inside its rules for you. It is a protection tool, not a strategy. It does not open trades. It guards whatever you or another EA run.





Prop Rules Tracked, Live





- Daily loss limit. Flattens and stands down for the day before you breach it.

- Maximum drawdown, static from your starting balance or trailing from the peak. Flattens and locks the account down before you breach it.

- Profit target progress.

- Minimum trading days progress.

- Per-trade risk cap. Flags any position risking more than your limit.





Auto-protect acts on a buffer you set, so it moves before the hard limit, not after.





Pick Your Firm





Select your prop firm and its rule set loads instantly (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FundingPips, E8, Alpha Capital, FunderPro, FXIFY, MyFundedFX), or use Custom for any firm. Presets are representative starting values. Prop firms change their rules, so always confirm against your own account, or enter them in Custom.





A Safety Net Over Any EA Or Copied Signal





Run a third-party EA or a copied signal that does not set its own stops? Prop Guardian attaches a hard stop to every naked trade, and the daily-loss and drawdown limits cap the whole account whatever that EA or signal does. Point it at one magic number to guard just that EA, or guard everything.





Also Included





- Hard stop on every position (ATR, points, percent, or money).

- Automatic break-even and trailing.

- Economic-calendar awareness, using the native MetaTrader 5 calendar. Choose which impact levels react (high, medium, low, independently) and what happens in the window (warn, move to break-even, or flatten and cancel pending). Upcoming events are marked on the chart.

- Weekend close. Flatten and cancel pending orders before the weekend at the broker time you set, so nothing is held over the gap. Many funded programs require it.

- Advanced scope. Guard the whole account, one chart, a symbol list, or filter by magic number so it leaves your other EAs alone.

- A payout-readiness badge, plus optional profit-target lock and green-day give-back guard.

- Optional push notifications on the key events, and a two-click confirm on the panel action buttons so an accidental click cannot flatten the account.

- Selective closing: close only your winners, only your losers, or a single symbol. Each button shows the live sum it would realize, asks for a second click, and reports honestly what closed and what was skipped and why.

- A clean, hideable panel with active-module chips and distance to every limit, in Dark or Light, with resolution scaling for any screen.





No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Ever.





Prop firm names are trademarks of their respective owners. TechnoTrader is not affiliated with or endorsed by any prop firm. Presets are representative starting values you should verify against your own account.





Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.