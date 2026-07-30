Copier Relay Core TechnoTrader
- Utilities
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Nice Trader🚀 Systematic & Algorithmic Trader | 6 Live Signals | MT5 Tools | Since 2011
Running a multi-strategy EA portfolio with disciplined risk management.
Trading since 2011 · Professional algorithmic trading since 2018 · Live signals on MQL5 since 2024
- Version: 1.0
Before you install: five things this tool does not do. If one of them is what you came for, this is the wrong product, and I would rather you knew that now than after an hour of setting it up.
- MetaTrader 5 only. There is no MT4 side, and no copying between MT4 and MT5.
- One machine. Both terminals must run on the same computer or VPS. There is no remote or cloud copying between two machines.
- Hedging accounts only. A netting account is refused and the tool will not start. Check your account type first.
- One account currency. Both accounts must be denominated in the same currency.
- Resting pending orders are not mirrored. A pending order that fills on the sender is copied as a position, immediately.
Copier Relay Core mirrors trades between two MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same computer or VPS. One account sends, the other follows. Free, local, and honest about exactly what it does.
What it does
- Mirrors market positions 1:1, including closes, partial closes, and stop modifications.
- Pending orders: when a pending order on the sending account fills, the resulting position is copied immediately. Resting pending orders are not placed on the receiver in this version.
- Stops travel as distances from entry and are rebuilt on the receiver's own fill, so different broker feeds cannot put a stop on the wrong side of price.
- Exposure normalization: receiver lots are computed from the receiver symbol's own contract size and tick value. A different contract specification never multiplies your exposure silently.
- Symbol mapping (prefix, suffix, and a name table) plus symbol, magic and volume filters.
- Reverse copying, with the stop sides correctly mirrored.
- Restart-safe by design: state is reconstructed from the live accounts on every start, so a crash or restart never duplicates a position.
- A clean panel on both sides showing the channel status and exactly why any trade was skipped.
What it does not do - said plainly
- It copies exposure. It does not size risk independently and it does not attach its own stops: stop distances are inherited from the sending account. If the sender trades without stops, the copies have no stops.
- It does not manage baskets, average into losers, or use any martingale sizing. Ever.
- It does not guess. If it cannot prove a position on the receiver is its own, it holds and says so rather than opening a second one.
- It works on one machine only (both terminals on the same computer or VPS). No DLL, no network, no external services.
No martingale. No grid. No averaging down.
How to use
- Attach to a chart in the SENDING terminal, set the role to Master.
- Attach to a chart in the RECEIVING terminal, set the role to Slave.
- Both terminals need Algo Trading enabled. The panel shows the channel status.
The paid Copier Relay adds re-labelling (your own magic and comment on the receiver), independent risk sizing from the actual stop distance, and a receiver protection layer: hard stop-loss enforcement, a daily-loss breaker, and a maximum-drawdown guard. Copier Relay Core copies your trades - Copier Relay also protects the account they land on.
Note: the copy engine is inactive in the Strategy Tester (a copier needs two live terminals); the panel shows a status line there.
Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.