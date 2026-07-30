Copier Relay Core TechnoTrader

Before you install: five things this tool does not do. If one of them is what you came for, this is the wrong product, and I would rather you knew that now than after an hour of setting it up.

  • MetaTrader 5 only. There is no MT4 side, and no copying between MT4 and MT5.
  • One machine. Both terminals must run on the same computer or VPS. There is no remote or cloud copying between two machines.
  • Hedging accounts only. A netting account is refused and the tool will not start. Check your account type first.
  • One account currency. Both accounts must be denominated in the same currency.
  • Resting pending orders are not mirrored. A pending order that fills on the sender is copied as a position, immediately.

Copier Relay Core mirrors trades between two MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same computer or VPS. One account sends, the other follows. Free, local, and honest about exactly what it does.

What it does

  • Mirrors market positions 1:1, including closes, partial closes, and stop modifications.
  • Pending orders: when a pending order on the sending account fills, the resulting position is copied immediately. Resting pending orders are not placed on the receiver in this version.
  • Stops travel as distances from entry and are rebuilt on the receiver's own fill, so different broker feeds cannot put a stop on the wrong side of price.
  • Exposure normalization: receiver lots are computed from the receiver symbol's own contract size and tick value. A different contract specification never multiplies your exposure silently.
  • Symbol mapping (prefix, suffix, and a name table) plus symbol, magic and volume filters.
  • Reverse copying, with the stop sides correctly mirrored.
  • Restart-safe by design: state is reconstructed from the live accounts on every start, so a crash or restart never duplicates a position.
  • A clean panel on both sides showing the channel status and exactly why any trade was skipped.

What it does not do - said plainly

  • It copies exposure. It does not size risk independently and it does not attach its own stops: stop distances are inherited from the sending account. If the sender trades without stops, the copies have no stops.
  • It does not manage baskets, average into losers, or use any martingale sizing. Ever.
  • It does not guess. If it cannot prove a position on the receiver is its own, it holds and says so rather than opening a second one.
  • It works on one machine only (both terminals on the same computer or VPS). No DLL, no network, no external services.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down.

How to use

  1. Attach to a chart in the SENDING terminal, set the role to Master.
  2. Attach to a chart in the RECEIVING terminal, set the role to Slave.
  3. Both terminals need Algo Trading enabled. The panel shows the channel status.

The paid Copier Relay adds re-labelling (your own magic and comment on the receiver), independent risk sizing from the actual stop distance, and a receiver protection layer: hard stop-loss enforcement, a daily-loss breaker, and a maximum-drawdown guard. Copier Relay Core copies your trades - Copier Relay also protects the account they land on.

Note: the copy engine is inactive in the Strategy Tester (a copier needs two live terminals); the panel shows a status line there.

Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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