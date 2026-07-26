Drawdown Floor TechnoTrader

Drawdown Floor makes the invisible line visible. A funded or challenge account dies the instant equity touches a floor that trails your peak, resets every day, or sits static under your starting balance. Your prop firm never draws that line. This does.

What it shows

  • A live equity-vs-floor plot in a separate window: your trading equity against up to three floors (trailing or static maximum drawdown, and the daily floor). The nearest binding floor, the one you would hit first, is highlighted in red.
  • A branded panel on the main chart with your distance to breach, in account currency and percent, updating live. Dark or Light, with resolution scaling for any screen.
  • Firm presets that load representative floors for the popular programs (FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FundingPips, E8, Alpha Capital, FunderPro, FXIFY, MyFundedFX), or set your own.

Honest by design

  • Read-only. It reads your account and deal history only. It does not trade, has no DLL, and never touches the network.
  • It draws only what it can prove. Equity history starts at the bar you attach it, never a faked backfill.
  • Deposits and withdrawals are removed from the equity line, so a transfer never moves the floor by mistake.
  • Reset hours and firm rules are assumptions you should verify with your own firm. The panel says so, and notes the daylight-saving caveat.

Floor shows. Guardian acts.
Drawdown Floor makes the line visible. The paid Prop Guardian tracks every rule and acts on it, flattening and locking the account before a breach, with the same firm presets. Floor is the free companion that shows you the danger, and Guardian keeps you off it.

How to use

  1. Attach it to any chart. It reads the account, so one chart is enough.
  2. Pick your firm, or set your max-drawdown and daily-loss percentages.
  3. Watch your distance to the active floor, in the sub-window and on the panel.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. It does not trade at all.

Prop firm names are trademarks of their respective owners. TechnoTrader is not affiliated with or endorsed by any prop firm. Presets are representative starting values you should verify against your own account.

Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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