Trade Auditor TechnoTrader

Trade Auditor is a read-only forensic tool. It opens no trades and changes nothing. It scans your account's own trade history and open positions and tells you, in plain language, whether the account behaves the way a disciplined desk would - or the way a blow-up does.

Most traders buy an EA or copy a signal and never really know what it does to the account until the drawdown arrives. Trade Auditor shows you, and lets you prove it.

What it checks

Martingale. Position size increasing after a loss - the classic account-killer. Balance-normalized, so a normal risk-based size increase is not flagged.

Position size increasing after a loss - the classic account-killer. Balance-normalized, so a normal risk-based size increase is not flagged. Grid and averaging-down. Adding to a losing position at worse prices while it is underwater.

Adding to a losing position at worse prices while it is underwater. Naked stops. Trades opened with no stop-loss attached at entry.

Trades opened with no stop-loss attached at entry. Risk sizing. How much of the balance each trade actually risked - the median and the worst.

How much of the balance each trade actually risked - the median and the worst. Disposition. Holding losers longer than winners and taking big losses against small wins.

Each check gets a plain Green, Amber, or Red, with an overall verdict, and points at the exact trades behind it. It automatically writes a CSV of every flagged trade to your Common Files folder - your proof.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. This tool is the measurement of that rule.

How to use

Attach it to any chart. It sends no orders, so it needs no special trading permission - it only reads your own history. It scans the whole account and shows the scorecard. To audit one specific EA, set its magic number; to focus a period, set the date range. Read the verdict on the chart, and open the TradeAuditor report CSV in the Common Files folder for the exact flagged trades.

Works with copied signals and any EA

Point it at a subscription's copied trades or a purchased robot's magic number and see the behavior it never advertised - hidden martingale, grids, or naked stops - before it costs you.

After the audit

If it finds naked stops, the free Risk Sentinel attaches a hard stop to every position. If it finds oversized risk or drawdown pressure, Prop Guardian keeps a funded or challenge account inside its limits. Trade Auditor tells you what is wrong; those tools fix it.

Parameters

Scope - whole account (default) or a single magic number, symbol, and date range.

- whole account (default) or a single magic number, symbol, and date range. Detector thresholds - sensible defaults; tune what counts as a martingale step, a grid add, a naked-stop share, elevated risk, or a blow-up disposition.

- sensible defaults; tune what counts as a martingale step, a grid add, a naked-stop share, elevated risk, or a blow-up disposition. Output - write the evidence CSV; audit refresh interval.

- write the evidence CSV; audit refresh interval. Panel - theme (Dark or Light), scale, position, font size; a Re-scan button and a hide toggle.

What it is not

It is reactive, not predictive. It reports what already happened; it makes no performance or pass-rate claim, and it does not block or change trades. It is an honest mirror, not a guarantee. Naked-stop and risk are exact for closed history (measured at entry); for still-open positions the current stop and balance are used as a best-effort proxy.

Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.