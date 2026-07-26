Risk Sentinel TechnoTrader

Risk Sentinel is a protection tool, not a strategy. It does not open trades. It guards the positions you or another EA open, the way a professional desk manages risk.





What It Does





- Hard stop-loss on every position. It never leaves a trade naked. Choose ATR, points, percent, or a fixed money amount.

- Automatic break-even and trailing. It locks a winner in as the move goes your way.

- Daily-loss circuit breaker. When the day reaches your loss limit it flattens and stands down for the rest of the day. It survives a terminal restart.

- Economic-calendar awareness. It watches high-impact news for your symbol's currencies and protects your positions inside the danger window. Most robots ignore the news. This one does not.

- One-click panel. Flat All, break-even All, and a Panic switch, right on the chart, each with a two-click confirm so an accidental click cannot flatten the account.

- Clean, hideable panel showing equity, day P/L, open risk, protection status, the next high-impact event, and breaker state. Dark or Light, with resolution scaling for any screen.





No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Ever.





How To Use





- Attach it to any chart and allow Algo Trading.

- Trade as usual, by hand or with another EA.

- Risk Sentinel attaches stops, moves to break-even, trails, and enforces your daily limit automatically.





It guards the whole account from a single chart, or set it to this symbol only.





Works With Copied Signals





In whole-account mode it also guards trades copied from a signal subscription. If a copied trade arrives without a stop, it attaches one, and the daily-loss breaker caps the whole account. Note that adding your own stop or breaker changes how a copied trade is managed, so use it when you want that control.





Parameters





- Manage this symbol only - off (default) guards the whole account from one chart, on limits it to the chart symbol.

- Enforce SL - attach a stop to any position that has none.

- SL mode - ATR multiple, fixed points, percent of price, or money amount.

- Auto break-even and trailing - lock a winner in and trail it as it runs.

- Daily breaker and Daily max loss % - flatten and stand down for the day at this loss.

- News filter and importance - protect around Low, Medium, or High impact news.

- Panel - theme (Dark or Light), scale, position, font size.





The paid Prop Guardian keeps a funded or challenge account inside its rules for you, with firm presets for the popular prop firms.





Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.