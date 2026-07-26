Risk Sentinel TechnoTrader

Risk Sentinel is a protection tool, not a strategy. It does not open trades. It guards the positions you or another EA open, the way a professional desk manages risk.


What It Does


- Hard stop-loss on every position. It never leaves a trade naked. Choose ATR, points, percent, or a fixed money amount.

- Automatic break-even and trailing. It locks a winner in as the move goes your way.

- Daily-loss circuit breaker. When the day reaches your loss limit it flattens and stands down for the rest of the day. It survives a terminal restart.

- Economic-calendar awareness. It watches high-impact news for your symbol's currencies and protects your positions inside the danger window. Most robots ignore the news. This one does not.

- One-click panel. Flat All, break-even All, and a Panic switch, right on the chart, each with a two-click confirm so an accidental click cannot flatten the account.

- Clean, hideable panel showing equity, day P/L, open risk, protection status, the next high-impact event, and breaker state. Dark or Light, with resolution scaling for any screen.


No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Ever.


How To Use


- Attach it to any chart and allow Algo Trading.

- Trade as usual, by hand or with another EA.

- Risk Sentinel attaches stops, moves to break-even, trails, and enforces your daily limit automatically.


It guards the whole account from a single chart, or set it to this symbol only.


Works With Copied Signals


In whole-account mode it also guards trades copied from a signal subscription. If a copied trade arrives without a stop, it attaches one, and the daily-loss breaker caps the whole account. Note that adding your own stop or breaker changes how a copied trade is managed, so use it when you want that control.


Parameters


- Manage this symbol only - off (default) guards the whole account from one chart, on limits it to the chart symbol.

- Enforce SL - attach a stop to any position that has none.

- SL mode - ATR multiple, fixed points, percent of price, or money amount.

- Auto break-even and trailing - lock a winner in and trail it as it runs.

- Daily breaker and Daily max loss % - flatten and stand down for the day at this loss.

- News filter and importance - protect around Low, Medium, or High impact news.

- Panel - theme (Dark or Light), scale, position, font size.


The paid Prop Guardian keeps a funded or challenge account inside its rules for you, with firm presets for the popular prop firms.


Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
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4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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