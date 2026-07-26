Risk Sentinel TechnoTrader
- Utilities
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Nice Trader🚀 Systematic & Algorithmic Trader | 6 Live Signals | MT5 Tools | Since 2011
Running a multi-strategy EA portfolio with disciplined risk management.
Trading since 2011 · Professional algorithmic trading since 2018 · Live signals on MQL5 since 2024
- Version: 1.0
Risk Sentinel is a protection tool, not a strategy. It does not open trades. It guards the positions you or another EA open, the way a professional desk manages risk.
What It Does
- Hard stop-loss on every position. It never leaves a trade naked. Choose ATR, points, percent, or a fixed money amount.
- Automatic break-even and trailing. It locks a winner in as the move goes your way.
- Daily-loss circuit breaker. When the day reaches your loss limit it flattens and stands down for the rest of the day. It survives a terminal restart.
- Economic-calendar awareness. It watches high-impact news for your symbol's currencies and protects your positions inside the danger window. Most robots ignore the news. This one does not.
- One-click panel. Flat All, break-even All, and a Panic switch, right on the chart, each with a two-click confirm so an accidental click cannot flatten the account.
- Clean, hideable panel showing equity, day P/L, open risk, protection status, the next high-impact event, and breaker state. Dark or Light, with resolution scaling for any screen.
No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Ever.
How To Use
- Attach it to any chart and allow Algo Trading.
- Trade as usual, by hand or with another EA.
- Risk Sentinel attaches stops, moves to break-even, trails, and enforces your daily limit automatically.
It guards the whole account from a single chart, or set it to this symbol only.
Works With Copied Signals
In whole-account mode it also guards trades copied from a signal subscription. If a copied trade arrives without a stop, it attaches one, and the daily-loss breaker caps the whole account. Note that adding your own stop or breaker changes how a copied trade is managed, so use it when you want that control.
Parameters
- Manage this symbol only - off (default) guards the whole account from one chart, on limits it to the chart symbol.
- Enforce SL - attach a stop to any position that has none.
- SL mode - ATR multiple, fixed points, percent of price, or money amount.
- Auto break-even and trailing - lock a winner in and trail it as it runs.
- Daily breaker and Daily max loss % - flatten and stand down for the day at this loss.
- News filter and importance - protect around Low, Medium, or High impact news.
- Panel - theme (Dark or Light), scale, position, font size.
The paid Prop Guardian keeps a funded or challenge account inside its rules for you, with firm presets for the popular prop firms.
Built by TechnoTrader. Protect the account first.