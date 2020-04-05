Darkstone Scalper

Darkstone Scalper

Grid-Based Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Darkstone Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate a grid-based trading approach using configurable trading parameters.

The EA allows users to define grid settings, manage automated entries, and control position management through adjustable inputs. It is designed for traders who want to test and explore automated grid trading methods within the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Darkstone Scalper operates using predefined rules and does not require manual trade execution once configured.

How It Works

The EA uses a grid-based methodology where trading levels are calculated according to user-defined settings.

The trading process includes:

  • Monitoring current market price

  • Calculating grid levels

  • Opening positions based on configured conditions

  • Managing active positions automatically

  • Applying user-defined trade management settings

All trading decisions are handled by the EA according to the selected parameters.

Main Features

Configurable Grid Settings

Users can adjust core grid parameters including:

  • Grid distance

  • Number of grid levels

  • Trading direction

  • Position sizing

  • Maximum active positions

Automated Trade Management

The EA provides automated management of open trades using configurable settings.

Available options may include:

  • Take Profit levels

  • Stop Loss levels

  • Position limits

  • Trade management rules

Risk Control Parameters

Darkstone Scalper includes adjustable settings to help users manage exposure, including:

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • Maximum grid depth

  • Equity protection options

  • Drawdown control settings

Users should configure these parameters according to their own risk preferences and account conditions.

Trading Session Control

The EA includes optional session-based controls, allowing users to define when automated trading is active.

Examples include:

  • London trading hours

  • New York trading hours

  • Asian trading hours

  • Custom time periods

Multi-Instrument Support

Darkstone Scalper can be tested on different MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Metals

  • Commodities

  • Other broker-supported symbols

Performance and behaviour may vary depending on the selected instrument, broker conditions, and settings used.

Inputs and Customisation

The EA provides adjustable parameters to allow users to modify the trading behaviour.

Common settings include:

  • Lot size configuration

  • Grid spacing

  • Trade direction

  • Maximum positions

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit settings

  • Trading schedule

  • Protection settings

Testing Recommendations

Before using Darkstone Scalper on a live account, users should:

  • Test the EA using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

  • Perform forward testing on a demo account

  • Review results across different market conditions

  • Adjust settings according to their preferred trading approach

Automated trading results can vary depending on market conditions, broker specifications, and parameter selection.

Important Information

Darkstone Scalper is an automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5.

The EA does not guarantee profits and should be tested carefully before being used with real funds.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings and applying suitable risk management.

Developer

Darkstone Scalper is developed by Darkstone Capital.

The product is designed with a focus on creating practical MetaTrader 5 tools for automated trading and market analysis.

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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
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Vladimir Mametov
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