DS Quarterly Price Levels

DS Quarterly Price Levels

Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5

DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts.

The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones.

It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure for multi-timeframe market analysis.

How It Works

DS Quarterly Price Levels calculates and displays price zones based on the selected timeframe and user-defined settings.

The indicator identifies:

  • Quarterly range divisions

  • Upper and lower range boundaries

  • Midpoint levels

  • Premium areas

  • Discount areas

These levels are displayed directly on the chart for easier visual analysis.

Main Features

Quarterly Range Mapping

The indicator automatically divides a selected price range into four sections.

Displayed elements may include:

  • Quarter boundaries

  • Range midpoint

  • Upper range levels

  • Lower range levels

Premium and Discount Zones

The indicator displays areas that represent the upper and lower portions of the selected range.

These zones can be used as additional references when analysing price location.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

DS Quarterly Price Levels can be used across different chart timeframes, including:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

  • W1

  • MN1

The indicator adapts to the selected chart timeframe and user settings.

Clean Chart Display

The indicator is designed with a simple chart layout featuring:

  • Clear level placement

  • Adjustable visual settings

  • Readable labels

  • Minimal chart interference

Customisable Settings

Users can adjust available parameters to suit their preferred chart layout and analysis style.

Settings may include:

  • Level visibility

  • Timeframe selection

  • Display options

  • Colour settings

Using Quarterly Price Levels

Quarterly price levels can be used as additional references when analysing:

  • Market structure

  • Price location

  • Range behaviour

  • Multi-timeframe alignment

  • Potential reaction areas

The indicator can be combined with other forms of technical analysis according to the trader's preferred methodology.

Compatible Markets

DS Quarterly Price Levels can be used on MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Metals

  • Commodities

  • Crypto symbols (broker dependent)

Results may vary depending on the selected instrument, timeframe, and market conditions.

Recommended Usage

Before using the indicator in live trading, users should:

  • Test the indicator on historical charts

  • Understand the displayed levels

  • Combine it with their own analysis process

  • Evaluate how it fits their trading approach

The indicator is designed as an analytical tool and does not provide trading signals or guarantee market outcomes.

Technical Information

DS Quarterly Price Levels:

  • Runs directly inside MetaTrader 5

  • Does not require external indicators

  • Uses chart-based level rendering

  • Is designed for lightweight operation

About Darkstone Capital

DS Quarterly Price Levels is developed by Darkstone Capital.

The product is part of a collection of MetaTrader 5 tools designed for technical analysis, charting, and automated trading workflows.

Important Information

Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Past market behaviour does not guarantee future results. Users should apply appropriate risk management and test any trading approach before using it with real funds.

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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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