DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper
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Darkstone Capital LTDWelcome to my MQL5 profile.
I'm the Founder and CEO of Darkstone Capital, a trading and technology company focused on developing professional trading solutions for the MetaTrader platform.
- Version: 1.11
ICT-Inspired Fair Value Gap Automation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Overview
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and execution process of Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) based trading setups.
The EA uses a structured approach based on concepts including Fair Value Gaps, displacement, market structure, and price reaction around imbalance areas.
Designed for traders who use short-term, rules-based trading approaches, the Expert Advisor provides automated setup detection, configurable risk management, session filtering, and trade execution options.
Version 1.11 includes system refinements, improved stability, and enhanced execution handling while maintaining a transparent and configurable trading workflow.
Key Features
• Automated Fair Value Gap detection
• Inversion Fair Value Gap setup identification
• Displacement analysis
• Market structure filtering
• Configurable session filters
• Spread and volatility filters
• Multiple risk management options
• Automated trade execution
• No repainting logic
• Multi-symbol compatibility
How the EA Works
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper follows a structured analysis process:
1. Displacement Detection
The EA identifies strong price movement conditions that may create an imbalance area.
2. Fair Value Gap Identification
The system detects Fair Value Gap formations created by price movement.
3. Return to Imbalance Area
The EA monitors price movement as it returns to previously identified Fair Value Gap zones.
4. Inversion Confirmation
When configured conditions are met, the EA evaluates the reaction around the Fair Value Gap area.
5. Trade Execution
If all selected conditions are satisfied, the EA executes trades using the user's configured risk and trade management settings.
Trading Logic
The EA is based on the following concepts:
Fair Value Gaps
Identifies price imbalance areas created during strong directional movement.
Inversion Fair Value Gaps
Monitors situations where previous imbalance areas are revisited and used as part of the trading logic.
Market Structure
Uses configurable structure conditions as part of the setup evaluation.
Session-Based Trading
Allows traders to define preferred trading windows.
Risk Management Features
The EA includes configurable risk options:
Fixed Lot
Uses a predefined lot size for each trade.
Percentage Risk
Calculates position size based on account balance and selected risk percentage.
Money-Based Risk
Allows users to define a specific monetary risk amount.
Trading Filters
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper includes optional filters including:
Session Filter
Trade only during selected market windows:
• London Session
• New York Session
• Asian Session
• Custom trading hours
Spread Filter
Helps avoid trading during unsuitable spread conditions.
Volatility Filter
Allows users to control trading activity based on market conditions.
Trade Management
Configurable trade management options include:
• Stop loss settings
• Take profit settings
• Risk parameters
• Trade limits
• Session controls
All parameters can be adjusted through the MetaTrader 5 input settings.
Version 1.11 Improvements
Version 1.11 includes:
• Improved EA stability
• Enhanced trade execution handling
• Refined setup detection logic
• Improved parameter processing
• General performance improvements
Recommended Usage
Suitable for traders interested in:
• ICT-inspired trading concepts
• Fair Value Gap analysis
• Short-term automated trading
• Session-based strategies
• Structured algorithmic execution
Compatible with:
• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments
Testing Recommendations
Before using the EA on a live account, users should consider:
• Backtesting different market conditions
• Forward testing on a demo account
• Optimising settings for selected instruments
• Reviewing broker execution conditions
• Applying appropriate risk management
Automated trading performance can vary depending on market conditions, broker environment, and user configuration.
Technical Information
Platform:
MetaTrader 5
Type:
Expert Advisor
Trading Style:
ICT-inspired automated scalping
Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols
Timeframes:
Configurable according to user settings
Important Notes
• The EA requires AutoTrading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5.
• Trading results depend on market conditions, broker execution, and selected parameters.
• This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits or remove trading risk.
• Users should apply responsible risk management.
Darkstone Product Suite
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed for automated trading, market analysis, and trading workflow management.
Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and Expert Advisors available through the MQL5 Market.