DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11

ICT-Inspired Fair Value Gap Automation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and execution process of Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) based trading setups.

The EA uses a structured approach based on concepts including Fair Value Gaps, displacement, market structure, and price reaction around imbalance areas.

Designed for traders who use short-term, rules-based trading approaches, the Expert Advisor provides automated setup detection, configurable risk management, session filtering, and trade execution options.

Version 1.11 includes system refinements, improved stability, and enhanced execution handling while maintaining a transparent and configurable trading workflow.

Key Features

• Automated Fair Value Gap detection
• Inversion Fair Value Gap setup identification
• Displacement analysis
• Market structure filtering
• Configurable session filters
• Spread and volatility filters
• Multiple risk management options
• Automated trade execution
• No repainting logic
• Multi-symbol compatibility

How the EA Works

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper follows a structured analysis process:

1. Displacement Detection

The EA identifies strong price movement conditions that may create an imbalance area.

2. Fair Value Gap Identification

The system detects Fair Value Gap formations created by price movement.

3. Return to Imbalance Area

The EA monitors price movement as it returns to previously identified Fair Value Gap zones.

4. Inversion Confirmation

When configured conditions are met, the EA evaluates the reaction around the Fair Value Gap area.

5. Trade Execution

If all selected conditions are satisfied, the EA executes trades using the user's configured risk and trade management settings.

Trading Logic

The EA is based on the following concepts:

Fair Value Gaps

Identifies price imbalance areas created during strong directional movement.

Inversion Fair Value Gaps

Monitors situations where previous imbalance areas are revisited and used as part of the trading logic.

Market Structure

Uses configurable structure conditions as part of the setup evaluation.

Session-Based Trading

Allows traders to define preferred trading windows.

Risk Management Features

The EA includes configurable risk options:

Fixed Lot

Uses a predefined lot size for each trade.

Percentage Risk

Calculates position size based on account balance and selected risk percentage.

Money-Based Risk

Allows users to define a specific monetary risk amount.

Trading Filters

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper includes optional filters including:

Session Filter

Trade only during selected market windows:

• London Session
• New York Session
• Asian Session
• Custom trading hours

Spread Filter

Helps avoid trading during unsuitable spread conditions.

Volatility Filter

Allows users to control trading activity based on market conditions.

Trade Management

Configurable trade management options include:

• Stop loss settings
• Take profit settings
• Risk parameters
• Trade limits
• Session controls

All parameters can be adjusted through the MetaTrader 5 input settings.

Version 1.11 Improvements

Version 1.11 includes:

• Improved EA stability
• Enhanced trade execution handling
• Refined setup detection logic
• Improved parameter processing
• General performance improvements

Recommended Usage

Suitable for traders interested in:

• ICT-inspired trading concepts
• Fair Value Gap analysis
• Short-term automated trading
• Session-based strategies
• Structured algorithmic execution

Compatible with:

• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Testing Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, users should consider:

• Backtesting different market conditions
• Forward testing on a demo account
• Optimising settings for selected instruments
• Reviewing broker execution conditions
• Applying appropriate risk management

Automated trading performance can vary depending on market conditions, broker environment, and user configuration.

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Expert Advisor

Trading Style:
ICT-inspired automated scalping

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
Configurable according to user settings

Important Notes

• The EA requires AutoTrading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5.
• Trading results depend on market conditions, broker execution, and selected parameters.
• This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits or remove trading risk.
• Users should apply responsible risk management.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed for automated trading, market analysis, and trading workflow management.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and Expert Advisors available through the MQL5 Market.

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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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