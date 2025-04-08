DS Smart Concepts SMC
- Индикаторы
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Darkstone Capital LTDОбо мне
Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2
Smart Money Concepts Market Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display Smart Money Concepts market structure elements directly on the chart.
The indicator provides automated visual analysis of:
- Break of Structure (BOS)
- Change of Character (CHoCH)
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
- Order Blocks
- Liquidity levels
- Displacement movements
- Premium and Discount zones
The system is designed to help traders analyse price structure across multiple timeframes using a clean chart-based interface.Main Features
Break of Structure (BOS)
Automatically identifies structural breaks based on price movement.
Displays:
- Bullish BOS
- Bearish BOS
- Structure continuation points
Change of Character (CHoCH)
Displays potential structural changes where market direction may be transitioning.
Includes:
- Bullish CHoCH
- Bearish CHoCH
Fair Value Gap Detection
Identifies price imbalance areas created during strong price movements.
Displays:
- Bullish FVG zones
- Bearish FVG zones
- Historical imbalance areas
Order Block Detection
Automatically marks potential order block areas based on market structure.
Includes:
- Bullish order blocks
- Bearish order blocks
- Configurable zone visibility
Liquidity Levels
Displays areas of interest including:
- Equal highs
- Equal lows
- Liquidity pools
Designed to help traders monitor previous price reaction areas.
Displacement Analysis
Highlights stronger price movements based on candle expansion and directional movement.
Can be used alongside:
- Market structure
- FVG analysis
- Order block analysis
Darkstone SMC V1.2 supports multi-timeframe analysis.
Traders can use higher timeframe structure while analysing lower timeframe charts.
Examples:
- Daily structure on intraday charts
- H4 zones on M15 charts
- Higher timeframe FVG and order block analysis
Version 1.2 includes multiple display options:
Mono Mode
Minimal chart presentation using a simplified colour scheme.
Colour Mode
Uses different visual elements to separate structure components.Customisation Options
The indicator allows traders to configure:
- Display elements
- Visual settings
- Zone visibility
- Timeframe preferences
- Chart appearance
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 can be used on:
- Forex
- Indices
- Metals
- Commodities
- Crypto instruments
Compatibility depends on broker data availability.Recommended Usage
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is an analytical tool designed to assist with market structure analysis.
Users should:
- Test settings before live trading
- Evaluate performance on their preferred instruments
- Use appropriate risk management
- Understand that past market behaviour does not guarantee future results
The indicator does not provide financial advice or guaranteed trading outcomes.Darkstone Capital Product Suite
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is part of the Darkstone Capital MetaTrader 5 product range, including:
- DS Prop Risk Dashboard
- DS Candle Countdown Timer
- DS Candle Range Theory
- DS Volume Value Areas
- DS Open Range Breakout EA
- DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper
- DS Watermark