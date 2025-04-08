DS Smart Concepts SMC

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2

Smart Money Concepts Market Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display Smart Money Concepts market structure elements directly on the chart.

The indicator provides automated visual analysis of:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Order Blocks

Liquidity levels

Displacement movements

Premium and Discount zones

The system is designed to help traders analyse price structure across multiple timeframes using a clean chart-based interface.

Break of Structure (BOS)

Main Features

Automatically identifies structural breaks based on price movement.

Displays:

Bullish BOS

Bearish BOS

Structure continuation points

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Displays potential structural changes where market direction may be transitioning.

Includes:

Bullish CHoCH

Bearish CHoCH

Fair Value Gap Detection

Identifies price imbalance areas created during strong price movements.

Displays:

Bullish FVG zones

Bearish FVG zones

Historical imbalance areas

Order Block Detection

Automatically marks potential order block areas based on market structure.

Includes:

Bullish order blocks

Bearish order blocks

Configurable zone visibility

Liquidity Levels

Displays areas of interest including:

Equal highs

Equal lows

Liquidity pools

Designed to help traders monitor previous price reaction areas.

Displacement Analysis

Highlights stronger price movements based on candle expansion and directional movement.

Can be used alongside:

Market structure

FVG analysis

Order block analysis

Multi-Timeframe Functionality

Darkstone SMC V1.2 supports multi-timeframe analysis.

Traders can use higher timeframe structure while analysing lower timeframe charts.

Examples:

Daily structure on intraday charts

H4 zones on M15 charts

Higher timeframe FVG and order block analysis

Visual Modes

Version 1.2 includes multiple display options:

Mono Mode

Minimal chart presentation using a simplified colour scheme.

Colour Mode

Uses different visual elements to separate structure components.

Customisation Options

The indicator allows traders to configure:

Display elements

Visual settings

Zone visibility

Timeframe preferences

Chart appearance

Compatible Markets

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 can be used on:

Forex

Indices

Metals

Commodities

Crypto instruments

Compatibility depends on broker data availability.

Recommended Usage

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is an analytical tool designed to assist with market structure analysis.

Users should:

Test settings before live trading

Evaluate performance on their preferred instruments

Use appropriate risk management

Understand that past market behaviour does not guarantee future results

The indicator does not provide financial advice or guaranteed trading outcomes.

Darkstone Capital Product Suite

Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is part of the Darkstone Capital MetaTrader 5 product range, including: