DS Smart Concepts SMC
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Darkstone Capital LTD关于我
欢迎访问我的 MQL5 个人主页。
我是 Darkstone Capital 的创始人兼首席执行官。我们专注于为 MetaTrader 平台开发专业的交易解决方案，致力于为全球交易者提供高品质的自动化交易工具和分析软件。
凭借多年在外汇、股指、大宗商品及贵金属市场的实战交易经验，我开发了专家顾问（EA）、自定义指标以及各类交易辅助工具。所有产品均源于真实的市场交易经验，而非理论研究，并始终以精准性、稳定性、易用性和风险管理为核心设计理念。
我的目标是打造值得信赖的交易工具，帮助交易者提升市场分析能力、优化交易执行效率，并更有信心地实现交易自动化。
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 30 七月 2026
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2
Smart Money Concepts Market Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display Smart Money Concepts market structure elements directly on the chart.
The indicator provides automated visual analysis of:
- Break of Structure (BOS)
- Change of Character (CHoCH)
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
- Order Blocks
- Liquidity levels
- Displacement movements
- Premium and Discount zones
The system is designed to help traders analyse price structure across multiple timeframes using a clean chart-based interface.Main Features
Break of Structure (BOS)
Automatically identifies structural breaks based on price movement.
Displays:
- Bullish BOS
- Bearish BOS
- Structure continuation points
Change of Character (CHoCH)
Displays potential structural changes where market direction may be transitioning.
Includes:
- Bullish CHoCH
- Bearish CHoCH
Fair Value Gap Detection
Identifies price imbalance areas created during strong price movements.
Displays:
- Bullish FVG zones
- Bearish FVG zones
- Historical imbalance areas
Order Block Detection
Automatically marks potential order block areas based on market structure.
Includes:
- Bullish order blocks
- Bearish order blocks
- Configurable zone visibility
Liquidity Levels
Displays areas of interest including:
- Equal highs
- Equal lows
- Liquidity pools
Designed to help traders monitor previous price reaction areas.
Displacement Analysis
Highlights stronger price movements based on candle expansion and directional movement.
Can be used alongside:
- Market structure
- FVG analysis
- Order block analysis
Darkstone SMC V1.2 supports multi-timeframe analysis.
Traders can use higher timeframe structure while analysing lower timeframe charts.
Examples:
- Daily structure on intraday charts
- H4 zones on M15 charts
- Higher timeframe FVG and order block analysis
Version 1.2 includes multiple display options:
Mono Mode
Minimal chart presentation using a simplified colour scheme.
Colour Mode
Uses different visual elements to separate structure components.Customisation Options
The indicator allows traders to configure:
- Display elements
- Visual settings
- Zone visibility
- Timeframe preferences
- Chart appearance
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 can be used on:
- Forex
- Indices
- Metals
- Commodities
- Crypto instruments
Compatibility depends on broker data availability.Recommended Usage
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is an analytical tool designed to assist with market structure analysis.
Users should:
- Test settings before live trading
- Evaluate performance on their preferred instruments
- Use appropriate risk management
- Understand that past market behaviour does not guarantee future results
The indicator does not provide financial advice or guaranteed trading outcomes.Darkstone Capital Product Suite
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is part of the Darkstone Capital MetaTrader 5 product range, including:
- DS Prop Risk Dashboard
- DS Candle Countdown Timer
- DS Candle Range Theory
- DS Volume Value Areas
- DS Open Range Breakout EA
- DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper
- DS Watermark