DS Open Range Breakout

DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5

Session-Based Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Open Range Breakout trading approach.

The EA automatically identifies a user-defined price range during a selected trading session and monitors subsequent price movement for breakouts above or below that range.

Designed for traders who prefer structured, rules-based automation, the EA includes configurable session settings, breakout conditions, trade management options, and risk controls.

Version 2.5 introduces improved execution logic, enhanced parameter handling, and refined system stability while maintaining a simple and transparent trading workflow.

Key Features

• Automated open range calculation
• User-defined session range settings
• Breakout detection above and below range levels
• Configurable trade direction
• Multiple risk management options
• Flexible stop-loss and take-profit settings
• Built-in trade cooldown system
• No repainting logic
• Multi-symbol compatibility
• Independent operation without additional indicators

How the EA Works

DS Open Range Breakout EA follows a structured process:

1. Range Formation

During the selected session window, the EA records:

• Highest price
• Lowest price

These levels create the Open Range.

2. Breakout Monitoring

After the range period has completed, the EA monitors price movement for:

• Breakout above the range high
• Breakout below the range low

3. Trade Execution

When the configured breakout conditions are met, the EA places trades according to the selected risk and trade management settings.

4. Trade Management

The EA manages trades using user-defined parameters including:

• Stop loss settings
• Take profit settings
• Risk mode
• Cooldown period

Session Configuration

Users can define their preferred trading window by adjusting:

• Start hour
• Start minute
• End hour
• End minute

This allows the EA to be adapted to different market sessions, including:

• London session
• New York session
• Asian session
• Custom trading windows

Risk Management Options

The EA includes multiple risk management methods:

Fixed Lot

Trade using a predefined lot size.

Percentage Risk

Calculate trade size based on account balance and selected risk percentage.

Money-Based Risk

Use a defined monetary risk amount per trade.

Trade Management Options

Configurable trade management includes:

Stop Loss Methods

• Range-based stop loss
• Fixed point stop loss

Take Profit Methods

• Risk-to-reward multiplier
• Fixed point take profit

Users can adjust these settings according to their preferred trading approach.

Version 2.5 Improvements

Version 2.5 includes:

• Improved EA stability
• Enhanced parameter handling
• Refined breakout detection logic
• Improved trade management processing
• Optimised execution performance
• General system improvements

Default Parameters

The EA includes adjustable default settings suitable for testing:

Range Settings:

  • Custom session start time

  • Custom session end time

Risk Settings:

  • Fixed lot option

  • Percentage risk option

  • Money risk option

Trade Management:

  • Range-based SL option

  • Fixed SL option

  • Risk-reward TP option

  • Fixed TP option

All parameters can be modified through the MetaTrader 5 input settings.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• Automated breakout trading
• Session-based strategies
• Forex trading
• Index trading
• Metals trading
• Cryptocurrency trading
• Backtesting and optimisation workflows

Users are encouraged to test the EA with their preferred broker conditions, symbols, and risk settings before live deployment.

Testing Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, users should consider:

• Backtesting historical performance
• Forward testing on a demo account
• Optimising parameters for selected symbols
• Reviewing broker execution conditions
• Applying appropriate risk settings

Market conditions can change, and historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Expert Advisor

Trading Style:
Session-based breakout automation

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
Configurable according to user settings

Important Notes

• The EA requires AutoTrading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5.
• Results depend on broker conditions, market environment, and user configuration.
• Automated trading involves risk and requires appropriate risk management.
• The EA does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed for automated trading, market analysis, and trading workflow management.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and Expert Advisors available through the MQL5 Market.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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