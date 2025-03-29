Ema cloud smooth

This indicator has been developed as an analytical tool based on exponential moving averages (EMA). Its purpose is to provide additional insights into market dynamics using two exponential moving averages (EMA) and one smoothed exponential moving average (SMMA).

The indicator can be applied to different financial instruments and timeframes, depending on user preferences. Some traders use it on 30-second charts, complementing it with a 2-minute chart.

How the Indicator Works

The analysis is based on the interaction between moving averages and price. When the price reaches specific areas on the chart, the indicator provides information that can be used to evaluate market trends.

Main Features

  • Uses exponential moving averages to analyze trends.

  • Can be adapted to various financial instruments and analytical styles.

  • Designed to make market movements easier to interpret.

More Information

If you would like to learn more about this indicator, you can find educational material on various platforms.


Recommended products
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator, based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; to determine any trend, it is
FREE
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
1 (1)
Indicators
The Flower Indicator is a technical analysis tool primarily used to identify trends and assist with scalping or intraday trading strategies. The Flower Indicator is a signal trend indicator based on technical and price dynamics analysis. It visually signals trends using colored flowers—blue flowers indicate an uptrend , while red flowers indicate a downtrend Each levels can act like support & resistance ( watch for +/- 200 levels & the dots when appear on the chart ) You can set the dots to appe
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
TrendBite MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator Developer: 8aLt4 Version: 1.5 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Overview TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders. Key Features Trend Detection Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly dete
FREE
HMA5
Sergey Sapozhnikov
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Hull Moving Average is more sensitive to the current price activity than a traditional Moving Average. It faster responds to trend change and more shows the price movement more accurately. This is a color version of the indicator. This indicator has been developed based in the original version created by Sergey <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are 9 to 64. The larger the period, the softer the light. Method - smoothing m
FREE
Money Flow Index EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly . There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals. This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator. SETTINGS MFI Period Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks) Starting Overbought region Starting Oversold region USING WITH EAs Buffer #0: 
FREE
RFOC Mini Chart
Ronaldo Franco De Oliveira Cardoso
Indicators
The RFOC Mini Chart was created to project a macro view of the market, which the option to select the timeframe of interest other than the main chart, it is possible to include 2 indicators: 1 - Moving average channel On the mini chart, the moving average will be created based on the prices of the selected time frame for the RFOC Mini Chart. The moving average period must be selected in the indicator settings pannel. 2 - Boillinger Band In the mini chart, a boillinger band will be created based
FREE
MultiClock
Achadi Hari Soebagio
Indicators
Indicator Name: DualClockWithSignalTime.mq5 Description: The DualClockWithSignalTime is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to display three pieces of real-time information directly on the chart: Broker Server Time Local Computer Time Last Signal Time (BUY/SELL) This indicator is helpful for traders who need to monitor both the broker's time and their own local time, ensuring better synchronization of trading actions. Additionally, it automatically detects and displays the latest BUY
FREE
Supertrend etradro
Christian Opperskalski
5 (2)
Indicators
The Supertrend etradro indicator is volatility based and is more of a trend following indicator in function. The ATR indicator, which is integrated into the calculation of the super trend, also calculates course gaps (gaps) and does not overlook them. This allows more accurate values to be calculated. When measuring volatility, the mean value of the current price serves as the basis. Since the Supertrend indicator features sliding stop and reversal lines, it is quite similar in function to the P
FREE
RSI with Moving Average
Thiago Duarte
4.8 (15)
Indicators
RSI with moving average is great to see when the price is overbought and oversold instead of RSI only. INPU T PARAME TERS : RSI: Period - RSI period. Price - RSI applied price. Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available). MOVING AVERAGE: Period - MA period. Type - MA  type. Apply - MA applica tion. Shift - MA shif t (correc tion). PRICE LINE: Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing. Style - line style. OTHER: Overbought level - specify  the level . Overbought descriptio
FREE
Cross MA histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
FREE
Auto Fibonacci
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag: False ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin Fibo Settings TrendFibonacci: True FiboTrendColor: Black
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.56 (32)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Iconic Trendline EMA Combi Push signals
Maurice Prang
5 (1)
Indicators
ICONIC TRENDLINE for MetaTrader 5 Title: ICONIC TRENDLINE: Advanced Trend Indicator with MTF Panel & Alerts Short Description Tired of identifying trends too late and getting tricked by false signals in sideways markets? The ICONIC TRENDLINE indicator for MT5 is your solution. This advanced tool combines intelligent EMA logic with the power of the ADX to provide you with clear, early, and filtered trend signals. With a dynamic trendline, a multi-timeframe dashboard, and instant push notificatio
FREE
Multi Moving Average MT5
Stefanus Wardoyo
Indicators
This is simple indicator for displaying Multi Moving Average line in chart, with one single Indicator. Just place the indicator in your chart, select how many MAs you want to display.  And you are ready to go. Parameters can be changed on the fly by the control panel provided by the Indicator. And you can show/hide the Moving Average line just with check/unchecked in the Panel. This indicator are still in development, if you have any further feature request, please let me know in the comment.
FREE
Multi RsI BB MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (3)
Indicators
A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
FREE
Moving Averages OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (3)
Indicators
The Moving Averages On-Off  let you  control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments .    --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff It's possible to  setup three Moving Averages : Short ,  Medium ,  Long   Input You can customize the price type used for calculation : close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted It's
FREE
Trend Moving Average
Denis Povtorenko
Indicators
Технический индикатор Trend Moving Average позволяет определить глобальное направление рынка. Данный технический индикатор создан для того, чтобы определить «линию наименьшего сопротивления» рынка и понять в какую сторону направлен тренд. Помимо классического использования МА, индикатор позволяет понять направленность рынка на основе динамики его значений. Так, если значение индикатора демонстрируют переход с нисходящего значения в восходящее (и наоборот) - это является дополнительным торговым с
FREE
Ultimate MACD Pro and Smart Histogram
Abdullah Alhariri
Indicators
Ultimate MACD MTF Pro is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic MACD — redesigned for modern trading. This indicator gives you multi-timeframe MACD , dynamic histogram colors , signal cross markers , and smart line-color shifts based on momentum. Built for traders who want clean signals, early trend detection, and professional-grade visual clarity. Key Features Multi-Timeframe MACD (MTF) Easily switch between current chart timeframe or choose a higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1…). Great for
FREE
Tunnel Warrens MT5
Dariel Iserne Carrera
Indicators
This is MT5 version Get Tunnel Warrens MT4 here Here are several indicators that work together. It basically works with moving averages and various levels of ATR creating a dynamic channel through which the price is drained. As I always recommend, you should try it before using it in live so that you understand how it works. The market entry signal is similar to other MA indicators, but with this one you also have a graphical analysis of the moment when the trend is found and dynamic levels to
FREE
Tripple Moving Averages With Alert
Amani Fungo
4.33 (3)
Indicators
About. This indicator is the combination of 3 Exponential Moving averages, 3,13 and 144. it features Taking trades in the direction of trend, and also helps the trade to spot early trend change through Small moving averages crossing Big Moving averages Product features 1. Have built in Notification system to be set as the user desires (Alerts, Popup notification and Push Notification to Mobile devices) so with notification on, you do not need to be at home, or glued to the computer, only set and
FREE
Ichimoku V2
Quang Huy Quach
Indicators
1. Overview The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (or Ichimoku Cloud) is a comprehensive, all-in-one technical analysis indicator designed to provide a deep understanding of market trends, momentum, and dynamic support and resistance levels. This indicator provides a clean, standard implementation of the five core Ichimoku lines. Its key feature is a non-intrusive Status Dashboard that gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market situation according to the Ichimoku system, allowing for quick and effi
FREE
Engulfing Finder
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicators
Engulfing Levels Indicator – Smart Entry Zones for High-Probability Trades Overview: The Engulfing Levels Indicator is designed to help traders identify key price levels where potential reversals or trend continuations can occur. This powerful tool combines Engulfing Candle Patterns , Percentage-Based Levels (25%, 50%, 75%) , and Daily Bias Analysis to create high-probability trading zones . Key Features: Engulfing Pattern Detection – Automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulf
FREE
SuperTrend TV
Tran Nhat Minh
5 (2)
Indicators
Original supertrend indicator in Tradingview platform.  Indicator type: Price Action indicator Introduction:   The Supertrend Indicator - Enhancing Your Trend Analysis.  If you haven't yet found a Supertrend indicator with good graphics on the MQL5 platform, this is the indicator for you. Overview:   The Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with valuable insights into the current and historical trends of financial markets. It serves as a valuable addition to any t
FREE
FractalEfficiencyIndicatorMT5
Todd Terence Bates
Indicators
FractalEfficiencyIndicator   A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market,  It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change. The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book   ‘Smarter Trading‘. This is mostly considered a filter for v
FREE
Trend MACD Candles
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Indicators
COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line Your  Advantage: a simple view of the trend direction a simple view over the higher trend direction a calmer chart for the eye clear rules can be defined Settings: Value Quick-Set : pre-Settings MACD 3 / 9 / 6 MACD customize MA Candles Fast EMA : 12 Slow EMA : 26 MACD SMA : 9 1. MA Period : default 14 and 20, which are my favorite for all timeframes, I believe in the 14
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.72 (43)
Indicators
Support and Resistance zones Indicator MT5 this indicator knows how to identify tops and bottoms automaticly. This support and resistance indicator creates support lines and resistance lines based on tops and bottoms. how to make support and resistance lines. this is an indicator to make automatic support and resistance lines. how to find support level with indicator. this indicator finds tops and bottoms automaticly. The Indicator automatically creates support lines every time “Fractals” create
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Heikin Ashi Moving Average
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
5 (3)
Indicators
You get a professional moving average indicator with multiple calculation methods available, including exponential, linear, smoothed and linear weighted approaches. The indicator is designed to work on smoothed Heikin Ashi candles, which are included in the 'Examples' folder of Meta Trader 5. By applying this tool, traders can significantly reduce unwanted market noise.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.72 (54)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (77)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision.
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Buy TREND PRO now and get another advanced trend indicator for free To receive, write in private messages. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS    -  INSTRUCTIONS  ENG    -  VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a f
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
More from author
DoubleColorLine
Hermes Sebastian Cifuentes Bohorquez
Indicators
Introducing this manual trading strategy that will change the way you approach funding tests! Our indicator has been meticulously designed to maximize your success, offering an impressive accuracy rate of 83% on entries . Imagine having a tool at your disposal that guides you accurately through the financial markets, giving you an unparalleled competitive advantage. With our innovative technology, you'll be one step ahead in every operation. You no longer have to rely solely on intuition or expe
FREE
Filter:
4587hyu854ert
65
4587hyu854ert 2025.12.13 13:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review