StanBil Gold Strategy M5

StanBil Gold Strategy XAUUSD MT5

Two more copies at $30 each, followed by ones at $100

Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

StanBil Gold Strategy XAUUSD MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.

The EA is based on a trend-following approach using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with comprehensive money management and advanced trade protection features. Every position is automatically managed through Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop mechanisms.

The system has been designed with simplicity, stability and long-term consistency in mind. It is suitable for both netting and hedging MT5 accounts.

Main Features
  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
  • Optimized for M5 timeframe
  • Fully automated trading
  • EMA trend filter
  • Automatic Buy and Sell trading
  • Fixed lot or automatic lot calculation
  • Risk percentage money management
  • Automatic Break Even
  • Intelligent Trailing Stop
  • Spread protection filter
  • Trading hours filter
  • Equity protection
  • One trade per candle option
  • Magic Number support
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5
Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes the market trend using the Exponential Moving Average.

When trading conditions are satisfied, the EA automatically opens Buy or Sell positions according to the selected trading direction.

After opening a position, the EA manages it automatically by:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Break Even
  • Trailing Stop

Additional protection mechanisms help avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions such as excessive spread or outside selected trading hours.

Input Parameters

General

MagicNumber

  • Unique identifier for EA positions.

Money Management

UseAutoLot

  • Enables automatic lot size calculation.

FixedLot

  • Fixed trading volume when Auto Lot is disabled.

RiskPercent

  • Percentage of account balance used for automatic lot calculation.

Trading Direction

DirectionMode

Available options:

  • Buy Only
  • Sell Only
  • Buy & Sell

Trend Filter

EMAPeriod

  • Period of the Exponential Moving Average used to determine market trend.

Position Protection

StopLossPoints

  • Stop Loss distance in points.

TakeProfitPoints

  • Take Profit distance in points.

Break Even

UseBreakEven

  • Enables Break Even function.

BreakEvenTriggerPoints

  • Profit required before Break Even activates.

BreakEvenOffsetPoints

  • Additional profit locked after Break Even is activated.

Trailing Stop

UseTrailingStop

  • Enables automatic Trailing Stop.

TrailingStartPoints

  • Profit required before trailing begins.

TrailingStepPoints

  • Distance maintained between price and Stop Loss.

Spread Filter

UseMaxSpreadFilter

  • Enables spread protection.

MaxSpreadPoints

  • Maximum allowed spread for opening new positions.

Trading Hours

UseTradingHours

  • Enables trading session limitation.

StartHour

  • Trading session start.

EndHour

  • Trading session end.

Account Protection

EquityStopPercent

  • Maximum allowed equity drawdown.

StopTradingAfterLoss

  • Stops opening new positions after reaching the protection condition.

Additional Options

AutoTradingEnabled

  • Master switch for automatic trading.

OneTradePerBar

  • Limits trading to one position per candle.

EnableDebugLogs

  • Enables diagnostic logging in the MT5 Journal.


Input Parameters

General Settings

Parameter Default Description
MagicNumber 20260719 Unique identifier for all orders opened by the Expert Advisor.

Money Management

Parameter Default Description
UseAutoLot false Enables automatic lot calculation based on account risk.
FixedLot 0.10 Fixed trading volume when Auto Lot is disabled.
RiskPercent 0.7 Percentage of account balance risked per trade.

Trading Direction

Parameter Default Description
DirectionMode DIR_BOTH Trading direction: BUY only, SELL only or BUY & SELL.

Trend Filter

Parameter Default Description
EMAPeriod 50 Period of the Exponential Moving Average used as the trend filter.

Position Protection

Parameter Default Description
StopLossPoints 200 Stop Loss distance in points.
TakeProfitPoints 1000 Take Profit distance in points.

Break Even

Parameter Default Description
UseBreakEven true Enables Break Even function.
BreakEvenTriggerPoints 50 Profit in points required before Break Even activates.
BreakEvenOffsetPoints 10 Additional profit locked after Break Even activation.

Trailing Stop

Parameter Default Description
UseTrailingStop true Enables automatic Trailing Stop.
TrailingStartPoints 60 Profit in points required before Trailing Stop starts.
TrailingStepPoints 30 Distance maintained between market price and Stop Loss.

Spread Filter

Parameter Default Description
UseMaxSpreadFilter true Prevents opening trades when the spread exceeds the specified value.
MaxSpreadPoints 250 Maximum allowed spread (points).

Trading Hours

Parameter Default Description
UseTradingHours false Enables trading only during the selected trading session.
StartHour 8 Trading session start hour.
EndHour 22 Trading session end hour.

Account Protection

Parameter Default Description
EquityStopPercent 10.0 Maximum allowed equity drawdown before protection is activated.
StopTradingAfterLoss false Stops opening new positions after reaching the defined equity protection level.

Additional Settings

Parameter Default Description
AutoTradingEnabled true Master switch enabling or disabling automatic trading.
OneTradePerBar true Allows only one trade to be opened per candle.
EnableDebugLogs true Enables detailed diagnostic messages in the MetaTrader 5 Journal.


Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account.


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4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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