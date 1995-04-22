StanBil Gold Strategy M5
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- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 26 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
StanBil Gold Strategy XAUUSD MT5
Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
StanBil Gold Strategy XAUUSD MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.
The EA is based on a trend-following approach using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with comprehensive money management and advanced trade protection features. Every position is automatically managed through Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop mechanisms.
The system has been designed with simplicity, stability and long-term consistency in mind. It is suitable for both netting and hedging MT5 accounts.Main Features
- Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
- Optimized for M5 timeframe
- Fully automated trading
- EMA trend filter
- Automatic Buy and Sell trading
- Fixed lot or automatic lot calculation
- Risk percentage money management
- Automatic Break Even
- Intelligent Trailing Stop
- Spread protection filter
- Trading hours filter
- Equity protection
- One trade per candle option
- Magic Number support
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes the market trend using the Exponential Moving Average.
When trading conditions are satisfied, the EA automatically opens Buy or Sell positions according to the selected trading direction.
After opening a position, the EA manages it automatically by:
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Break Even
- Trailing Stop
Additional protection mechanisms help avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions such as excessive spread or outside selected trading hours.Input Parameters
General
MagicNumber
- Unique identifier for EA positions.
Money Management
UseAutoLot
- Enables automatic lot size calculation.
FixedLot
- Fixed trading volume when Auto Lot is disabled.
RiskPercent
- Percentage of account balance used for automatic lot calculation.
Trading Direction
DirectionMode
Available options:
- Buy Only
- Sell Only
- Buy & Sell
Trend Filter
EMAPeriod
- Period of the Exponential Moving Average used to determine market trend.
Position Protection
StopLossPoints
- Stop Loss distance in points.
TakeProfitPoints
- Take Profit distance in points.
Break Even
UseBreakEven
- Enables Break Even function.
BreakEvenTriggerPoints
- Profit required before Break Even activates.
BreakEvenOffsetPoints
- Additional profit locked after Break Even is activated.
Trailing Stop
UseTrailingStop
- Enables automatic Trailing Stop.
TrailingStartPoints
- Profit required before trailing begins.
TrailingStepPoints
- Distance maintained between price and Stop Loss.
Spread Filter
UseMaxSpreadFilter
- Enables spread protection.
MaxSpreadPoints
- Maximum allowed spread for opening new positions.
Trading Hours
UseTradingHours
- Enables trading session limitation.
StartHour
- Trading session start.
EndHour
- Trading session end.
Account Protection
EquityStopPercent
- Maximum allowed equity drawdown.
StopTradingAfterLoss
- Stops opening new positions after reaching the protection condition.
Additional Options
AutoTradingEnabled
- Master switch for automatic trading.
OneTradePerBar
- Limits trading to one position per candle.
EnableDebugLogs
- Enables diagnostic logging in the MT5 Journal.
Input Parameters
General Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|MagicNumber
|20260719
|Unique identifier for all orders opened by the Expert Advisor.
Money Management
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseAutoLot
|false
|Enables automatic lot calculation based on account risk.
|FixedLot
|0.10
|Fixed trading volume when Auto Lot is disabled.
|RiskPercent
|0.7
|Percentage of account balance risked per trade.
Trading Direction
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|DirectionMode
|DIR_BOTH
|Trading direction: BUY only, SELL only or BUY & SELL.
Trend Filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|EMAPeriod
|50
|Period of the Exponential Moving Average used as the trend filter.
Position Protection
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|StopLossPoints
|200
|Stop Loss distance in points.
|TakeProfitPoints
|1000
|Take Profit distance in points.
Break Even
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseBreakEven
|true
|Enables Break Even function.
|BreakEvenTriggerPoints
|50
|Profit in points required before Break Even activates.
|BreakEvenOffsetPoints
|10
|Additional profit locked after Break Even activation.
Trailing Stop
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseTrailingStop
|true
|Enables automatic Trailing Stop.
|TrailingStartPoints
|60
|Profit in points required before Trailing Stop starts.
|TrailingStepPoints
|30
|Distance maintained between market price and Stop Loss.
Spread Filter
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseMaxSpreadFilter
|true
|Prevents opening trades when the spread exceeds the specified value.
|MaxSpreadPoints
|250
|Maximum allowed spread (points).
Trading Hours
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|UseTradingHours
|false
|Enables trading only during the selected trading session.
|StartHour
|8
|Trading session start hour.
|EndHour
|22
|Trading session end hour.
Account Protection
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|EquityStopPercent
|10.0
|Maximum allowed equity drawdown before protection is activated.
|StopTradingAfterLoss
|false
|Stops opening new positions after reaching the defined equity protection level.
Additional Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|AutoTradingEnabled
|true
|Master switch enabling or disabling automatic trading.
|OneTradePerBar
|true
|Allows only one trade to be opened per candle.
|EnableDebugLogs
|true
|Enables detailed diagnostic messages in the MetaTrader 5 Journal.
Risk Warning
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account.