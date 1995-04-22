StanBil Gold Strategy M5

StanBil Gold Strategy XAUUSD MT5

Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

StanBil Gold Strategy XAUUSD MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.

The EA is based on a trend-following approach using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with comprehensive money management and advanced trade protection features. Every position is automatically managed through Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop mechanisms.

The system has been designed with simplicity, stability and long-term consistency in mind. It is suitable for both netting and hedging MT5 accounts.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

Optimized for M5 timeframe

Fully automated trading

EMA trend filter

Automatic Buy and Sell trading

Fixed lot or automatic lot calculation

Risk percentage money management

Automatic Break Even

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Spread protection filter

Trading hours filter

Equity protection

One trade per candle option

Magic Number support

Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Main FeaturesTrading Logic

The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes the market trend using the Exponential Moving Average.

When trading conditions are satisfied, the EA automatically opens Buy or Sell positions according to the selected trading direction.

After opening a position, the EA manages it automatically by:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Break Even

Trailing Stop

Additional protection mechanisms help avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions such as excessive spread or outside selected trading hours.

General

Input Parameters

MagicNumber

Unique identifier for EA positions.

Money Management

UseAutoLot

Enables automatic lot size calculation.

FixedLot

Fixed trading volume when Auto Lot is disabled.

RiskPercent

Percentage of account balance used for automatic lot calculation.

Trading Direction

DirectionMode

Available options:

Buy Only

Sell Only

Buy & Sell

Trend Filter

EMAPeriod

Period of the Exponential Moving Average used to determine market trend.

Position Protection

StopLossPoints

Stop Loss distance in points.

TakeProfitPoints

Take Profit distance in points.

Break Even

UseBreakEven

Enables Break Even function.

BreakEvenTriggerPoints

Profit required before Break Even activates.

BreakEvenOffsetPoints

Additional profit locked after Break Even is activated.

Trailing Stop

UseTrailingStop

Enables automatic Trailing Stop.

TrailingStartPoints

Profit required before trailing begins.

TrailingStepPoints

Distance maintained between price and Stop Loss.

Spread Filter

UseMaxSpreadFilter

Enables spread protection.

MaxSpreadPoints

Maximum allowed spread for opening new positions.

Trading Hours

UseTradingHours

Enables trading session limitation.

StartHour

Trading session start.

EndHour

Trading session end.

Account Protection

EquityStopPercent

Maximum allowed equity drawdown.

StopTradingAfterLoss

Stops opening new positions after reaching the protection condition.

Additional Options

AutoTradingEnabled

Master switch for automatic trading.

OneTradePerBar

Limits trading to one position per candle.

EnableDebugLogs

Enables diagnostic logging in the MT5 Journal.





General Settings

Parameter Default Description MagicNumber 20260719 Unique identifier for all orders opened by the Expert Advisor.

Money Management

Parameter Default Description UseAutoLot false Enables automatic lot calculation based on account risk. FixedLot 0.10 Fixed trading volume when Auto Lot is disabled. RiskPercent 0.7 Percentage of account balance risked per trade.

Trading Direction

Parameter Default Description DirectionMode DIR_BOTH Trading direction: BUY only, SELL only or BUY & SELL.

Trend Filter

Parameter Default Description EMAPeriod 50 Period of the Exponential Moving Average used as the trend filter.

Position Protection

Parameter Default Description StopLossPoints 200 Stop Loss distance in points. TakeProfitPoints 1000 Take Profit distance in points.

Break Even

Parameter Default Description UseBreakEven true Enables Break Even function. BreakEvenTriggerPoints 50 Profit in points required before Break Even activates. BreakEvenOffsetPoints 10 Additional profit locked after Break Even activation.

Trailing Stop

Parameter Default Description UseTrailingStop true Enables automatic Trailing Stop. TrailingStartPoints 60 Profit in points required before Trailing Stop starts. TrailingStepPoints 30 Distance maintained between market price and Stop Loss.

Spread Filter

Parameter Default Description UseMaxSpreadFilter true Prevents opening trades when the spread exceeds the specified value. MaxSpreadPoints 250 Maximum allowed spread (points).

Trading Hours

Parameter Default Description UseTradingHours false Enables trading only during the selected trading session. StartHour 8 Trading session start hour. EndHour 22 Trading session end hour.

Account Protection

Parameter Default Description EquityStopPercent 10.0 Maximum allowed equity drawdown before protection is activated. StopTradingAfterLoss false Stops opening new positions after reaching the defined equity protection level.

Additional Settings

Parameter Default Description AutoTradingEnabled true Master switch enabling or disabling automatic trading. OneTradePerBar true Allows only one trade to be opened per candle. EnableDebugLogs true Enables detailed diagnostic messages in the MetaTrader 5 Journal.

Input Parameters





Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account.