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Advanced Line Alerts is an indicator that transforms horizontal lines into intelligent price alerts. With a simple and intuitive interface, you can create price levels directly on the chart and receive notifications whenever the market reaches them.

The indicator automatically remembers all configured alert lines. Even if MetaTrader is closed, your lines are restored the next time the platform starts. If the price crossed a level while the terminal was offline, the alert is triggered after reopening, ensuring that no important event is missed.

Main Features