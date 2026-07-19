Advanced Line Alerts

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Advanced Line Alerts is an indicator that transforms horizontal lines into intelligent price alerts. With a simple and intuitive interface, you can create price levels directly on the chart and receive notifications whenever the market reaches them.

The indicator automatically remembers all configured alert lines. Even if MetaTrader is closed, your lines are restored the next time the platform starts. If the price crossed a level while the terminal was offline, the alert is triggered after reopening, ensuring that no important event is missed.

Main Features

  • Quickly create alert lines directly on the chart.
  • Visual line states (Selected, Armed and Triggered).
  • Alerts when price crosses the configured level.
  • Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app.
  • Lightweight and high-performance interface.
  • Supports hundreds of alert lines simultaneously.
  • Automatically keep or remove triggered lines (configurable).
  • Hotkey to show or hide the control panel (default: V, configurable).
  • Intelligent memory that restores your alert lines after restarting MetaTrader.
  • Detects price crossings that occurred while the terminal was offline.
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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