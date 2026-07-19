Advanced Line Alerts
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Please, don't forget to comment and rate if you like the product!
Advanced Line Alerts is an indicator that transforms horizontal lines into intelligent price alerts. With a simple and intuitive interface, you can create price levels directly on the chart and receive notifications whenever the market reaches them.
The indicator automatically remembers all configured alert lines. Even if MetaTrader is closed, your lines are restored the next time the platform starts. If the price crossed a level while the terminal was offline, the alert is triggered after reopening, ensuring that no important event is missed.
Main Features
- Quickly create alert lines directly on the chart.
- Visual line states (Selected, Armed and Triggered).
- Alerts when price crosses the configured level.
- Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app.
- Lightweight and high-performance interface.
- Supports hundreds of alert lines simultaneously.
- Automatically keep or remove triggered lines (configurable).
- Hotkey to show or hide the control panel (default: V, configurable).
- Intelligent memory that restores your alert lines after restarting MetaTrader.
- Detects price crossings that occurred while the terminal was offline.