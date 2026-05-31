Advanced Sessions is a professional Forex session indicator developed for traders seeking precision, visual clarity, and optimized performance on MetaTrader 5.

The indicator automatically identifies the main market sessions:

• Asia

• London

• New York

Sessions are automatically adjusted according to the broker’s timezone and daylight saving time (DST) changes, keeping all session times synchronized with the real market.

Designed especially for intraday trading, Advanced Sessions provides a clean and organized visualization of institutional market movements, helping traders analyze ranges, session overlaps, volatility, and periods of higher liquidity.

Main Features:

• Automatic broker GMT detection

• Automatic daylight saving time (DST) adjustment

• Manual timezone configuration

• Institutional Forex sessions

• Visual session marking on the chart

• Session opening lines

• Display of ranges and session overlaps

• Compatible with multiple timeframes

• Hotkey to hide/show sessions

• Clean and professional visual design

The indicator was designed to be lightweight, efficient, and stable, allowing simultaneous use on multiple charts without compromising platform performance.

Advanced Sessions delivers a clear and professional visual representation of Forex market sessions, helping traders accurately identify the most important moments of the trading day.