Edge Radar Pro

Edge Radar Pro — every pair, scored by edge.

Edge Radar Pro scans your entire Market Watch and, for every symbol, auto-optimizes three price-action strategies — Momentum, Reversal and Breakout — across a grid of signal strengths and ATR-based SL/TP pairs. Each combination is backtested on closed bars only (non-repaint), and the winner is ranked by a single honest number: the Edge Score.

Most scanners rank by raw Profit Factor — which flatters tiny samples. The Edge Score is a confidence-adjusted expectancy built on the Wilson statistical bound: a setup with 120 trades is trusted more than one with 15, exactly the way a professional desk weighs an edge. What you see already survived scrutiny.

What you get:

  • Stop chart-hopping  the strongest setups across Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto surface on one dark, sortable panel.
  • Read risk instantly  win rate, profit factor, expectancy in R, sample size, and a true risk : reward bar per symbol.
  • Never miss a shift  multi-channel alerts (popup, push, email, sound) on new promising symbol and fresh signal.
  • One click jumps your chart to any symbol · switchable timeframe · pagination for large watchlists.

Edge Radar Pro shows you where the edge is  you decide how to trade it.

Recommended: H1–H4. Works on any symbol in Market Watch. Research & discovery tool; not a signal guarantee.

[MT4 version]

=================

▸ Additional details

Type Multi-symbol scanner / dashboard (indicator, no trading)
Markets Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto  anything in Market Watch
Timeframes M15 · M30 · H1 · H4 · D1 · W1 (switchable in-panel)
Strategies analyzed Momentum · Reversal · Breakout, auto-optimized per symbol
Ranking metric Edge Score  confidence-adjusted expectancy (Wilson bound)
Repaint No  every statistic is computed on closed bars only
Alerts Popup · Push · Email · Sound  on new promising & fresh signal
Recommended H1–H4 · 20+ symbols in Market Watch · Edge  60 & Sigs  30

=================

▸ How to read the panel

Column Meaning
Symbol Instrument. Click it to switch your chart to that symbol.
Strat Winning strategy: MOM momentum · REV reversal · BRK breakout.
Edge The headline score (0–100). Confidence-adjusted expectancy  trusts large samples, discounts small ones. Higher = stronger, more reliable edge.
PF Profit Factor of the optimized setup (gross win ÷ gross loss).
Win% Win rate of the optimized configuration.
ExpR Expectancy in R  average result per trade in units of risk. +0.5R means +0.5× the risk, on average.
SL% / TP% Optimized Stop Loss / Take Profit, as a percentage of ATR (100 =  ATR).
Pips Net pips across the backtest sample.
Sigs Sample size  how many trades the stats are based on. More = more reliable.
Last Time since the most recent signal (e.g. 4h, 1d).
SL | TP bar Visual risk : reward. Red = risk, green = reward; the white marker shows expectancy — a marker inside the green zone means a positive edge. The  +0.6R  value is the expectancy per trade.

Green rows are promising (PF  your threshold). Click any header to sort. Use the filter button to hide weak symbols.

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (1)
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Gann Trend Navigator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
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