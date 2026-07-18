Edge Radar Pro
- Индикаторы
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Do Thi Phuong AnhHi, I'm PA, 27 years old. I have 3 years of experience in forex trading and freelance work on various related projects, especially programming... I look forward to your assistance in the future and hope you have a good experience here.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Edge Radar Pro — every pair, scored by edge.
Edge Radar Pro scans your entire Market Watch and, for every symbol, auto-optimizes three price-action strategies — Momentum, Reversal and Breakout — across a grid of signal strengths and ATR-based SL/TP pairs. Each combination is backtested on closed bars only (non-repaint), and the winner is ranked by a single honest number: the Edge Score.
Most scanners rank by raw Profit Factor — which flatters tiny samples. The Edge Score is a confidence-adjusted expectancy built on the Wilson statistical bound: a setup with 120 trades is trusted more than one with 15, exactly the way a professional desk weighs an edge. What you see already survived scrutiny.
What you get:
- Stop chart-hopping — the strongest setups across Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto surface on one dark, sortable panel.
- Read risk instantly — win rate, profit factor, expectancy in R, sample size, and a true risk : reward bar per symbol.
- Never miss a shift — multi-channel alerts (popup, push, email, sound) on new promising symbol and fresh signal.
- One click jumps your chart to any symbol · switchable timeframe · pagination for large watchlists.
Edge Radar Pro shows you where the edge is — you decide how to trade it.
Recommended: H1–H4. Works on any symbol in Market Watch. Research & discovery tool; not a signal guarantee.
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▸ Additional details
|Type
|Multi-symbol scanner / dashboard (indicator, no trading)
|Markets
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto — anything in Market Watch
|Timeframes
|M15 · M30 · H1 · H4 · D1 · W1 (switchable in-panel)
|Strategies analyzed
|Momentum · Reversal · Breakout, auto-optimized per symbol
|Ranking metric
|Edge Score — confidence-adjusted expectancy (Wilson bound)
|Repaint
|No — every statistic is computed on closed bars only
|Alerts
|Popup · Push · Email · Sound — on new promising & fresh signal
|Recommended
|H1–H4 · 20+ symbols in Market Watch · Edge ≥ 60 & Sigs ≥ 30
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▸ How to read the panel
|Column
|Meaning
|Symbol
|Instrument. Click it to switch your chart to that symbol.
|Strat
|Winning strategy: MOM momentum · REV reversal · BRK breakout.
|Edge
|The headline score (0–100). Confidence-adjusted expectancy — trusts large samples, discounts small ones. Higher = stronger, more reliable edge.
|PF
|Profit Factor of the optimized setup (gross win ÷ gross loss).
|Win%
|Win rate of the optimized configuration.
|ExpR
|Expectancy in R — average result per trade in units of risk. +0.5R means +0.5× the risk, on average.
|SL% / TP%
|Optimized Stop Loss / Take Profit, as a percentage of ATR (100 = 1× ATR).
|Pips
|Net pips across the backtest sample.
|Sigs
|Sample size — how many trades the stats are based on. More = more reliable.
|Last
|Time since the most recent signal (e.g. 4h, 1d).
|SL | TP bar
|Visual risk : reward. Red = risk, green = reward; the white marker shows expectancy — a marker inside the green zone means a positive edge. The +0.6R value is the expectancy per trade.
Green rows are promising (PF ≥ your threshold). Click any header to sort. Use the filter button to hide weak symbols.