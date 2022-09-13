BUX Solo s1 EURUSD

A simple Expert Advisor for trading on the EUR/USD currency pair and not only

Powered by the BUX EA engine

OPT.VER: S1

  • Optimal set of indicators for signal generation
  • Opening/closing trades on a signal/without a signal, Pending orders
  • Martingale mode (including Dynamic martingale)
  • Virtual trailing stop (not visible to the broker)

Use the strategy tester to test and optimize your trading strategy

All the necessary information is in the FAQ.

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