BUX Solo s1 EURUSD
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 13 September 2022
- Activations: 5
A simple Expert Advisor for trading on the EUR/USD currency pair and not only
Powered by the BUX EA engine
OPT.VER: S1
- Optimal set of indicators for signal generation
- Opening/closing trades on a signal/without a signal, Pending orders
- Martingale mode (including Dynamic martingale)
- Virtual trailing stop (not visible to the broker)
Use the strategy tester to test and optimize your trading strategy
All the necessary information is in the FAQ.