Zone Trader MT5

Zone Trader is a professional semi-automated trading assistant designed to help manual traders execute precise grid strategies with built-in risk management.

Instead of manually calculating lot sizes and placing individual pending orders, Zone Trader allows you to visually define your grid directly on the chart using drag-and-drop lines. With a single click, the EA calculates the risk, splits the volume across your specified layers, and places the necessary orders to fill the zone between your Start and End lines.

Key Features

  • Visual Grid Definition: Simply drag the Green Line to set your Starting Price and the Red Line to set your Last Order Price. The EA automatically calculates the grid steps between these two levels.

  • Automated Stop Loss: No need to calculate pips manually. The Stop Loss is automatically placed at a safe distance (ATR + Spread) away from your Red Line (Last Order Price).

  • Smart Order Execution: Automatically determines whether to use Market, Limit, or Stop orders based on where the current price is relative to your Green (Start) line.

  • Risk-Based Lot Sizing: Calculates volume automatically based on a percentage of Account Equity and the specific risk distance of each trade layer.

  • Grid & Layering: Splits your trade idea into multiple "layers" (grid) to average the entry price, with specific Take Profit targets calculated for each layer.

  • Integrated Technical Analysis: Automatically plots Daily Pivot Points (P, R1-R3, S1-S3) and Yesterday’s High/Low to help identify key zones.

On-Chart Control Panel

The EA features a convenient dashboard to manage your trading session:

  1. Place Orders: Executes the grid based on the current positions of the Green and Red lines.

  2. Delete Pending: Quickly removes all pending orders associated with the EA.

  3. Close All: Closes all open positions managed by the EA.

  4. BreakEven: Manually moves the Stop Loss of open positions to the entry price (+ spread) to secure the trade.

  5. Reset Lines: Re-aligns the Green/Red lines based on the previous candle's High/Low and ATR.

  6. Show/Hide Controls: Toggles the visibility of Pivot points and Trade Lines to keep your chart clean.

How It Works

  1. Setup: When loaded, the EA draws a Green Line and a Red Line on the chart.

  2. Adjust:

    • Green Line (Start): Drag this to the price level where you want your first entry to be.

    • Red Line (End): Drag this to the price level where you want your last grid order to be.

  3. Execute: Click "Place Orders."

    • The EA calculates the gap between the Green and Red lines and places your defined number of grid layers evenly within this zone.

    • Stop Loss: A hard Stop Loss is set automatically at (Red Line Price) ± (ATR + Spread) .

    • Take Profit: Targets are calculated relative to the risk of the trade.

Input Parameters

  • InpComment: Custom comment for trades generated by this EA.

  • InpMagicNumber: Unique identifier to manage specific trades.

  • InpTradeTF: The timeframe used for ATR calculations (for Stop Loss distance).

  • InpRiskPerTrade: Percentage of equity to risk per trade setup (default: 1.0%).

  • InpLayersCount: Number of positions to split the trade into (Grid layers).

  • InpATRPeriod: Period for Average True Range calculation (used for SL buffer).

  • InpDebugEnabled: Enable detailed logging in the "Experts" tab.

Recommendations

  • Account Type: Works on any account type (ECN/Standard).

  • Symbols: Suitable for all currency pairs, indices, and commodities.

  • Strategy: Ideal for traders who want to "fade" into a zone or scale into positions using a predefined area of interest.

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
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TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.38 (16)
Utilities
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Linear Regression Channel Pro
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4 (1)
Indicators
Linear Regression Channel Pro The ultimate tool for statistical trend analysis. Automatically identifies the "Fair Value" of price and volatility extremes. Overview Linear Regression Channel Pro is a professional-grade indicator that automatically draws and updates the Linear Regression Channel for the current market trend. Unlike standard indicators that curve like Bollinger Bands, this tool draws precise straight-line channels based on the "Least Squares" mathematical method. It is designed fo
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Symbol Switch MT5
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5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Symbol Changer & Multi-Chart Sync Stop wasting time manually changing symbols on every chart. The Smart Symbol Changer is not just a button panel—it is a complete workspace management tool designed for professional traders who monitor multiple assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices) across multiple chart windows. Why this is the best Symbol Changer for MQL5: Most symbol changers are messy and clutter your screen. This tool features a Smart Auto-Grid that automatically sorts your symbols alphabetic
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GridPilot MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
Experts
Directionless Grid Trading With Smart Auto‑Pruning & Visual Dashboard GridPilot MT5 is a modern, direction‑agnostic grid trading system engineered for stability, clarity, and long‑term robustness. It automatically builds a balanced buy/sell grid around price, takes profits at predefined pip intervals, and intelligently prunes older positions to prevent runaway exposure - all while giving you a clean, real‑time dashboard directly on the chart. This EA is designed for traders who want a simple, s
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