Close at Specific Time

Close ALL OPEN TRADES on the dot!

Set the exact day and time, click the START button and wait until it closes all trades.

==========================================

INPUTS (Check screenshot for reference):

Closing type: Set to specify if you wanted to close all of the trades on your account or just the trades under the current chart symbol.

Magic number: Leave it to 0 if you want to close all trades. Set to specific magic number if you only want to close trades under that magic number. This is very useful when using a trading bot or expert advisor.

==========================================



You also have the CLOSE ALL ORDERS button. You can click the button and it will close all open orders.

==========================================

Add it like an expert advisor on a EURUSD chart or the chart of the market you're trading.

Make sure that automated trading is enabled on these 3 locations.

Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors. Make sure that Allow algorithmic trading is checked. Algo Trading button on top is enabled. After adding the PropFirmCloseAllOrders on the chart, under Common tab, make sure that Allow Algo Trading is checked.

========================================== Please don't hesitate to send me a message for any questions, concerns, or suggestions. Thank you for considering to buy this product.





