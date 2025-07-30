Close at Specific Time
- Utilities
- Christian Paul Anasco
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 July 2025
- Activations: 5
Close ALL OPEN TRADES on the dot!
Set the exact day and time, click the START button and wait until it closes all trades.
==========================================
INPUTS (Check screenshot for reference):
Closing type: Set to specify if you wanted to close all of the trades on your account or just the trades under the current chart symbol.
Magic number: Leave it to 0 if you want to close all trades. Set to specific magic number if you only want to close trades under that magic number. This is very useful when using a trading bot or expert advisor.
==========================================
You also have the CLOSE ALL ORDERS button. You can click the button and it will close all open orders.
==========================================
Add it like an expert advisor on a EURUSD chart or the chart of the market you're trading.
Make sure that automated trading is enabled on these 3 locations.
- Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors. Make sure that Allow algorithmic trading is checked.
- Algo Trading button on top is enabled.
- After adding the PropFirmCloseAllOrders on the chart, under Common tab, make sure that Allow Algo Trading is checked.
==========================================
Please don't hesitate to send me a message for any questions, concerns, or suggestions. Thank you for considering to buy this product.