Trend Identifier for MT4

Trend Identifier is a MetaTrader indicator that does exactly what its name says. It shows where the trend begins, where it ends, and where there is no trend at all. It is based on standard MetaTrader ADX (Average Direction Movement Index) indicators and works quite fast.

Trend Identifier displays itself in the main chart window. Offers a range of alerts: horizontal line cross, arrow up, arrow down, previous horizontal line cross (PHLC). Available for MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Input parameters

  • ADXperiod1 (default = 10) — period of the first ADX indicator.
  • ADXperiod2 (default = 14) — period of the second ADX indicator.
  • ADXperiod3 (default = 20) — period of the third ADX indicator.
  • UseAlertHorizontalLine (default = false) — issue a MetaTrader alert on horizontal line start.
  • UseAlertUpDownArrows (default = false) — issue a MetaTrader alert when an up or down arrow appears.
  • NumberPHLtoTrack (default = 0) — number of previous horizontal lines to track for alert purposes. An alert will be issued when the price crosses one of the previous horizontal lines and closes above or below it.
  • IgnorePHLShorterThan (default = 2) — the minimum length for the previous horizontal line to count it for for alert purposes. Lines with the length of 1 are not visible on the chart and will confuse you with unimportant alerts.
  • PHLC_Arrow_Color (default = clrChocolate) — color for the previous horizontal line cross alert arrows.
  • SendEmails (default = true) — if true, alerts will also be sent via email. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
  • SendNotifications (default = true) — if true, alerts will also be sent via push notifications to your mobile device. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.

HOW TO USE IT

Be aware that this indicator redraws the current bar. So, it is not very wise to enter a position based on the signal of the current bar. Previous bars are not redrawn and can be used as the safe entry signals. Although Easy Trend Visualizer is quite accurate, there are a few false signals. However, they should not be a real problem since a stop-loss level can minimize losses. You should also exit positions if the trend is over. The

curly brown arrow marks the previous horizontal line cross.


More from author
US Dollar Index
Signature trader
Indicators
ALL THOSE WHO TRADE USING THE NO NONSENSE FOREX STRATEGY(NNFX), AND TREND FOLLOWERS NEED THIS INDICATOR( ITS A MUST!!!) USDX (MetaTrader indicator)  — calculates the dollar index using the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/SEK currency pairs. The   U.S. dollar index     (USDX,DX,DXY, "Dixie" or DXY ) is a measure of the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the value of a basket of currencies of the majority of the U.S.'s most significant trading partners. The formula used for
