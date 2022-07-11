MACD 3lines predict monitor
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
MACD with two lines and bar,
Predict the price, moniotr all period, play sound when it changed.
If there is any other need， contact me.
- MACD = [stockPrices,12]EMA - [stockPrices,26]EMA
- signal = [MACD,9]EMA
- divergence = MACD – signal
User Inputs
- Fast EMA Period - Fast moving average line, the default period is 12.
- Slow EMA Period- Slow moving average line, the default period is 26.
- Signal SMA Period - set signal period , the default period is 9.