MACD 3lines predict monitor

MACD with two lines and  bar,


Predict the price,  moniotr all period,  play sound when it changed.


If there is any other need， contact me.



  • MACD = [stockPrices,12]EMA - [stockPrices,26]EMA
  • signal = [MACD,9]EMA
  • divergence = MACD – signal
User Inputs
  • Fast EMA Period - Fast moving average line, the default period is 12.
  • Slow EMA Period- Slow moving average line, the default period is 26.
  • Signal SMA Period - set signal period , the default period is 9.


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