Truly Volatility

5

Now there is no need to check volatility on third-party websites in order to determine the average movement rage of a certain currency pair.

The Truly Volatility indicator is designed for determining volatility for the specified period and is displayed in a separate window as a histogram and line.

If attached to a chart with the Н1 timeframe, the indicator displays the average price movement for each hour (from 0 to 23) based on the history data. On the D1 timeframe it displays the average movement for each specific day of the week. The indicator also draws the total volatility line, calculated as the total length of N candles, divided by the number of candles. The period for analysis is specified in the settings.


Settings

  • Calculated over past weeks - period of history data for calculation of volatility, specified in weeks.
  • Candle type - candle length calculation type: Body - considers the Open and Close prices, Whole - consider the High and Low prices.
  • Display Digits - display 4 or 5-digit point values on the indicator and text labels.
  • Show Candle Size and comment - display the information panel and text labels about the size of candles on the chart.
  • Show Hours and Day of Week - display the names of days of the week for D1, or the hour for H1 on the histogram.
Reviews 5
Abraham Correa
4760
Abraham Correa 2023.06.19 20:54 
 

Respects for its uniqueness!

mm2942020
27
mm2942020 2022.03.16 22:12 
 

Buen indicador para medir recorrido en pips de cada vela y promedios como pronósticos. Por ahora es el único que veo con posibilidad de seleccionar Nº de PIPS en 2 opciones: Cuerpo=OPEN/CLOSE o Entero=High/Low. Solo falta poder leer los promedios:( sin que solapen.

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2026.08.12 22:40 
 

Very helpful to know what time the largest candle usually appears

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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5 (12)
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Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
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Breakeven Definer
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Convenient and intuitive understandable EA for modify breakeven for orders opened by user or other advisors with a indent. It is useful both for modifying single orders and for calculating the breakeven level of a group of orders or martingale grid. Expert Advisor can set both Take Profit and Stop Loss indented from the BU level in pips or percent of the deposit. There are three options for working with orders goals: Only calculating and displaying levels on a chart, modify specified goals, o
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Truly ScreenShot Indicator
Roman Starostin
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The indicator takes screenshots of the active terminal chart. Available image saving options: At the opening of a new bar (candlestick) depending on the currently selected timeframe; After a certain time interval, e.g. every 10 minutes after indicator launch on a chart; When trade orders are opened/closed both by an Expert Advisor and manually; Each time when a user clicks the "Screeshot" button. Indicator Parameters Settings Screenshot time Start Time (hh:mm) - sets the start time of indicator
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Tribal EA is the newest conservative trading Expert Advisor with a powerful order control filter, the development of which took the last six months. The EA does not use martingale, averaging or similar risky techniques. It always uses stop loss, tale profit and order closure based on additional filters. All appropriate settings are stored in the Expert Advisor code, so there is no need to download additional set files - you only need to attach the EA to recommended pairs. The settings are valid
Night Hawk EA
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Night Hawk is a proven MT4 Expert Advisor for trading during the Asian session, developed with a focus on stability, risk control, and working with calm night market movements. The Expert Advisor uses signals from the CCI and Bollinger Bands indicators to find entry points. If the price temporarily moves against the position, Night Hawk builds a grid of orders with a dynamic step calculated based on current market conditions and indicator readings. The Expert Advisor includes important prote
Growth and Balance indicator
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Growth and Balance indicator designed to visually display the results of user's trading directly in the MT4 terminal without using external services and programs. After a long analysis, I came to conclusion that online resources for calculating the drawdown of trading accounts cannot reliably display the Equity that really was on traiding account in period before the system connect to these resources, therefore, the data for calculating income / drawdown isn't displayed correctly. Growth and Bal
Trading Info Panel
Roman Starostin
5 (1)
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Каждый трейдер должен периодически проводить анализ результатов своей работы на валютном рынке, чтобы выявить сильные и слабые стороны своей системы. Для этого было бы не плохо видеть всю статистику в понятных глазу цифрах, желательно объединенных в табличную форму, чтобы оценка стала более детальной, была возможность узнать текущую доходность, просадку, профит фактор и многие другие характеристики.  Существует множество серверов в интернете, которые могут создать мониторинг вашей торговли, обр
Night Hawk EA MT5
Roman Starostin
Experts
Night Hawk MT5 is the updated version of the Night Hawk Expert Advisor, ported from MT4 to MT5. The trading logic was not changed: the strategy, entries, exits, grid model, and work with prepared set files remain the same. This is a second version of the EA for users who want to use Night Hawk in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The Expert Advisor trades during the Asian session and uses signals from the CCI and Bollinger Bands indicators to find entry points. If the price temporarily moves against
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Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2026.08.12 22:40 
 

Very helpful to know what time the largest candle usually appears

Abraham Correa
4760
Abraham Correa 2023.06.19 20:54 
 

Respects for its uniqueness!

mm2942020
27
mm2942020 2022.03.16 22:12 
 

Buen indicador para medir recorrido en pips de cada vela y promedios como pronósticos. Por ahora es el único que veo con posibilidad de seleccionar Nº de PIPS en 2 opciones: Cuerpo=OPEN/CLOSE o Entero=High/Low. Solo falta poder leer los promedios:( sin que solapen.

Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2019.07.07 12:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.14 19:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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