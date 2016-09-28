Now there is no need to check volatility on third-party websites in order to determine the average movement rage of a certain currency pair.

The Truly Volatility indicator is designed for determining volatility for the specified period and is displayed in a separate window as a histogram and line.

If attached to a chart with the Н1 timeframe, the indicator displays the average price movement for each hour (from 0 to 23) based on the history data. On the D1 timeframe it displays the average movement for each specific day of the week. The indicator also draws the total volatility line, calculated as the total length of N candles, divided by the number of candles. The period for analysis is specified in the settings.





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