Master Copy Trade PRO – Premium Master (Sender) EA



Advanced Copy Trading Solution for MT4 – Professional Signal Broadcasting System

Master Copy Trade Pro is a powerful and reliable Master (Sender) Expert Advisor designed to broadcast your trading signals from one MT4 terminal to multiple Slave accounts with precision and full control.





Slab EA Free Download Link



: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185089?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description

Built for serious traders, signal providers, and fund managers who want professional-grade copy trading without external servers or monthly subscriptions.

Key Highlights

➤ Advanced Filtering System

• Symbol Whitelist (e.g. EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY only)

• Magic Number Filter (specific EAs or manual trades)

• Minimum Lot Filter

• Trading Hours Filter (supports overnight sessions)

➤ Complete Trade Broadcasting

• Market orders (Buy/Sell)

• Pending orders (Limit/Stop)

• Order modification (SL/TP changes)

• Partial closes

• Order close & pending order cancellation

• Pending order trigger detection

➤ Premium Live Dashboard

Beautiful dark/gold professional interface on the chart with:

• Real-time statistics (Tracked Trades, Signals Today, Filtered Trades, Last Signal)

• One-click Pause / Resume broadcasting

• Active filters display

• Live status indicator

➤ Heartbeat System

Slave accounts can easily check if the Master is running and healthy.

➤ Robust & Safe Architecture

• No DLLs, no internet required

• Unique Master Key system (run multiple Masters simultaneously)

• Daily signal counter & ignored trades tracking

• Smart duplicate prevention

➤ Easy to Use

Just attach the EA on your master account, set your desired filters, and start broadcasting.

Pricing & System

Master Copy Trade Pro → Paid Version (Signal Broadcaster)

→ (Signal Broadcaster) Slave Copy Trade Pro → Free (Receiver) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185089?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description

Best Results: 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)

Who is it for?

Signal Providers & PAMM Account Managers

Traders managing multiple accounts

Copy Trading Service Owners

Anyone wanting reliable, filtered, and professional trade copying

No monthly fees. No VPS dependency. Pure MT4 power.

Note: This is the Master (Sender) version. For complete copy trading system, use it with Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free).