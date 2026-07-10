Copy Trade Pro
- 实用工具
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Nitu Brijesh Yadav欢迎来到智能交易的新时代 📈🤖
我们专注开发高效稳定的交易机器人、指标和实用工具，让您的MetaTrader交易变得更简单、更聪明🔥
不管您是刚入门的新手，还是经验丰富的专业交易者，我们的产品都能助您一臂之力 💼✅
为什么选择我们：
⚙️ 智能EA专家顾问，稳定执行交易策略
📊 精准无重绘信号指标，助力判断买卖点
🧰 实用型工具，优化您的交易体验
🖥️ 清晰界面，操作直观简洁
🎯 可自定义设置，适合各种交易风格
📲 实时通知，支持图表提示、邮件、Telegram提醒
🔄 终身免费更新 + 专业技术支持
- 版本: 2.0
- 激活: 20
Master Copy Trade PRO – Premium Master (Sender) EA
Advanced Copy Trading Solution for MT4 – Professional Signal Broadcasting System
Master Copy Trade Pro is a powerful and reliable Master (Sender) Expert Advisor designed to broadcast your trading signals from one MT4 terminal to multiple Slave accounts with precision and full control.
Slab EA Free Download Link
: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185089?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
Built for serious traders, signal providers, and fund managers who want professional-grade copy trading without external servers or monthly subscriptions.
Key Highlights
➤ Advanced Filtering System
• Symbol Whitelist (e.g. EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY only)
• Magic Number Filter (specific EAs or manual trades)
• Minimum Lot Filter
• Trading Hours Filter (supports overnight sessions)
➤ Complete Trade Broadcasting
• Market orders (Buy/Sell)
• Pending orders (Limit/Stop)
• Order modification (SL/TP changes)
• Partial closes
• Order close & pending order cancellation
• Pending order trigger detection
➤ Premium Live Dashboard
Beautiful dark/gold professional interface on the chart with:
• Real-time statistics (Tracked Trades, Signals Today, Filtered Trades, Last Signal)
• One-click Pause / Resume broadcasting
• Active filters display
• Live status indicator
➤ Heartbeat System
Slave accounts can easily check if the Master is running and healthy.
➤ Robust & Safe Architecture
• No DLLs, no internet required
• Unique Master Key system (run multiple Masters simultaneously)
• Daily signal counter & ignored trades tracking
• Smart duplicate prevention
➤ Easy to Use
Just attach the EA on your master account, set your desired filters, and start broadcasting.
Pricing & System
- Master Copy Trade Pro → Paid Version (Signal Broadcaster)
- Slave Copy Trade Pro → Free (Receiver) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185089?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
Best Results: 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)
Who is it for?
- Signal Providers & PAMM Account Managers
- Traders managing multiple accounts
- Copy Trading Service Owners
- Anyone wanting reliable, filtered, and professional trade copying
No monthly fees. No VPS dependency. Pure MT4 power.
Note: This is the Master (Sender) version. For complete copy trading system, use it with Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free).