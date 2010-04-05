Copy Trade Pro Slave EA

✅ Updated Premium Description (with Pricing Strategy)

🚀 Copy Trade PRO – Professional Master + Slave Copy Trading System

Complete MT4 Copy Trading Solution with Intelligent Symbol Matching & Premium Dashboard

Master Copy Trade Pro (Paid) + Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free)


Master Copy Trade Pro Download link

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


The most reliable and user-friendly copy trading system for MetaTrader 4. Broadcast your trades from the Master account and copy them automatically on multiple Slave accounts with advanced features.

Key Highlights

Smart Automatic Symbol Matching
Automatically maps symbols across different brokers (EURUSD → EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro, #EURUSD, GOLD, etc.)

Powerful Filters & Controls (Master EA)
Symbol whitelist, Magic number, Minimum lot, and Trading hours filters.

Flexible Lot Sizing (Slave EA)
Multiplier, Fixed Lot, and Balance Ratio modes.

Premium Live Dashboards
Beautiful dark/gold panels on both Master and Slave with real-time stats, one-click Pause/Resume, and Close All button.

Complete Trade Replication
Market orders, Pending orders, Modifications, Partial closes, Triggers, and Cancellations — all supported.

Reliable & Secure
No DLLs, no internet, no external servers. Pure file-based fast communication with heartbeat monitoring.

Pricing

Complete Professional System = 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)

Why Traders Love Copy Trade PRO:

  • Works even with different broker symbol names
  • Professional-grade dashboard
  • Easy to use for both signal providers and followers
  • Highly reliable and lightweight

Ready to use in minutes. Attach Master EA on your main account and Slave EA on receiving accounts.

Short Subtitle (for MQL5):

Professional Master + Free Slave Copy Trading System with Auto Symbol Matching | MT4

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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