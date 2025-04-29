TradeCloser

🔥 Trade Closer EA v2.0 – All-in-One Trade Management Tool for MT4 🔥

Version: 2.00 | Support: +44 7378910922 (WhatsApp)
📩 Instantly manage, control, and close trades with a single click!

✅ Overview:

Trade Closer EA is the ultimate trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders quickly and efficiently close trades or apply trailing stops based on specific criteria — all from a clean, interactive button interface. Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, this EA saves time and prevents missed opportunities during volatile market conditions.

🚀 Key Features:

  • One-Click Trade Management:

    • 🔴 Close All Trades

    • 🟢 Close Only Buy Trades

    • 🔵 Close Only Sell Trades

    • 🟠 Close All Pending Orders

    • 💰 Close Profitable Trades Only

    • 💸 Close Losing Trades Only

    • ♻️ Close Hedged Trade Pairs

    • 📉 Apply Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Customizable Interface:

    • Change button positions, size, spacing, and color themes

    • Supports English  language

  • User-Friendly Alerts:

    • Optional confirmation popups

    • Sound alert on successful action ( ok.wav supported)

  • Trailing Stop Feature:

    • Automatically apply trailing stops based on user-defined pips

  • Hedging Support:

    • Automatically detects and closes hedged Buy/Sell pairs together

🧠 Who is this for?

  • Forex traders using MetaTrader 4

  • Manual traders who want fast execution tools

  • Scalpers & day traders needing quick exit options

  • Anyone looking for automated trade closure safety nets

🛠 Technical Details:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Language: MQL4

  • Trailing Stop: Configurable in pips

  • Languages: English (auto translation of UI text)

  • Sound Notification: On/Off toggle with custom sound support

  • Customizable Layout: Fully flexible GUI settings

📦 Included in Package:

  • TradeCloser.ex4 / .mq4 file

  • Setup & usage instructions PDF

  • Free updates

  • 24/7 support via WhatsApp

📲 Support:

For help, contact WhatsApp Support at +1786 6057858 anytime!

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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Evgeniy Zhdan
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Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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Holger Schiemann
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Holger Schiemann 2026.05.25 08:34 
 

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