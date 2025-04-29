TradeCloser
- Utilities
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Nitu Brijesh Yadav🚀 Welcome to the Future of Professional Algorithmic Trading
Welcome to our MQL5 Marketplace profile!
- Version: 2.0
🔥 Trade Closer EA v2.0 – All-in-One Trade Management Tool for MT4 🔥
Version: 2.00 | Support: +44 7378910922 (WhatsApp)
📩 Instantly manage, control, and close trades with a single click!
✅ Overview:
Trade Closer EA is the ultimate trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders quickly and efficiently close trades or apply trailing stops based on specific criteria — all from a clean, interactive button interface. Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, this EA saves time and prevents missed opportunities during volatile market conditions.
🚀 Key Features:
One-Click Trade Management:
🔴 Close All Trades
🟢 Close Only Buy Trades
🔵 Close Only Sell Trades
🟠 Close All Pending Orders
💰 Close Profitable Trades Only
💸 Close Losing Trades Only
♻️ Close Hedged Trade Pairs
📉 Apply Dynamic Trailing Stop
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Customizable Interface:
Change button positions, size, spacing, and color themes
Supports English language
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User-Friendly Alerts:
Optional confirmation popups
Sound alert on successful action ( ok.wav supported)
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Trailing Stop Feature:
Automatically apply trailing stops based on user-defined pips
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Hedging Support:
Automatically detects and closes hedged Buy/Sell pairs together
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🧠 Who is this for?
Forex traders using MetaTrader 4
Manual traders who want fast execution tools
Scalpers & day traders needing quick exit options
Anyone looking for automated trade closure safety nets
🛠 Technical Details:
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Language: MQL4
Trailing Stop: Configurable in pips
Languages: English (auto translation of UI text)
Sound Notification: On/Off toggle with custom sound support
Customizable Layout: Fully flexible GUI settings
📦 Included in Package:
TradeCloser.ex4 / .mq4 file
Setup & usage instructions PDF
Free updates
24/7 support via WhatsApp
📲 Support:
For help, contact WhatsApp Support at +1786 6057858 anytime!
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