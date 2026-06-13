Trade Manager All in One Trade Management Panel

Trade management panel for MetaTrader 5. It lets you place orders and manage open positions from a panel on the chart, without opening separate order windows. It works on any symbol and timeframe, on hedging and netting accounts.





Layout and display

The panel has two layouts. Single shows all controls in one view. Tabs splits the controls into separate tabs for a smaller footprint. You can hide the panel to see the chart behind it and restore it when needed. The panel scales with the screen resolution and the font size can be changed.





Placing and managing orders

You can open market Buy and Sell orders with a stop loss and take profit, and place pending orders such as Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit. The lot size can be calculated from a risk percent and the stop distance. You can close positions by direction, close a percentage of the volume, close only profitable or only losing positions, and move the stop to the open price after a set profit.





Automation

The trailing stop has six methods: points, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, ATR, recent High and Low, and Fractals. A time setting closes all positions and removes pending orders once per day. The stop loss and take profit can be kept by the panel instead of the server and applied when the price reaches them. When one pending order is filled, the others can be cancelled. All positions can be closed when the total floating result reaches a set amount. Limit orders can follow the price at a fixed distance.





Trade planner

The planner shows entry, stop and target as lines on the chart. You drag the lines to set the levels, and the lot size, the amount at risk and reward, and the reward to risk ratio update as you drag. A button on the chart sends the order as a market, stop or limit order, depending on where the entry is placed.





Inputs

General settings include the magic number, slippage, font size, panel layout and panel position. Break even has a trigger and an offset in points. Trailing settings include the timeframe, the Moving Average period and method, the ATR period and multiplier, the Parabolic SAR step and maximum, and the lookback bars for High and Low and for Fractals.





Installation and use

Find the product in the Navigator under Expert Advisors and drag it onto a chart. On the Common tab, allow algo trading and confirm. Enter the risk percent and the stop distance, size the position, then use the buttons to open and manage orders. Enable trailing, time based close or the other options when you need them.





Notes

This product is a tool for placing and managing orders. It is not a signal service and does not provide trading advice. Test it on a demo account before using a real account.



