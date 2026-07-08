AB AnchorVWAP

How it works

– Multi-anchor engine — Session, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly VWAPs simultaneously, plus auto-anchored VWAPs from the most recent significant swing high and low, plus unlimited manual click-to-anchor points (news, earnings, breakouts).

– True sigma bands — ±1/±2/±3 sigma computed from the volume-weighted variance of price around VWAP, not a lazy standard deviation of closes. Bands expand realistically with participation.

– Interaction signals — first-touch pullback to session VWAP in trend, ±2-sigma fade signals in balance (optionally gated by a built-in trend/range filter), and VWAP compression when multiple anchors converge — the highest-energy decision points.

– Value migration — slope and band width classify the session as accepting higher, accepting lower or balancing.

Marketplace description