AB AnchorVWAP

How it works

  Multi-anchor engine — Session, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly VWAPs simultaneously, plus auto-anchored VWAPs from the most recent significant swing high and low, plus unlimited manual click-to-anchor points (news, earnings, breakouts).

  True sigma bands — ±1/±2/±3 sigma computed from the volume-weighted variance of price around VWAP, not a lazy standard deviation of closes. Bands expand realistically with participation.

  Interaction signals — first-touch pullback to session VWAP in trend, ±2-sigma fade signals in balance (optionally gated by a built-in trend/range filter), and VWAP compression when multiple anchors converge — the highest-energy decision points.

  Value migration — slope and band width classify the session as accepting higher, accepting lower or balancing.

Marketplace description

VWAP is the benchmark every institutional execution desk answers to — and most MT5 VWAPs compute it wrong. AnchorVWAP calculates true volume-weighted average price with true volume-weighted sigma bands, runs session/weekly/monthly/quarterly anchors simultaneously, auto-anchors from significant swing points, and lets you click-anchor from any event bar. First-touch pullback signals in trends, 2-sigma fade signals in balance, and a VWAP-compression detector that flags when multiple anchors converge. Slope-and-width analytics tell you whether the session is accepting higher, accepting lower, or balancing. The complete institutional VWAP toolkit in one indicator. Non-repainting, EA-ready.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
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TrendFlow CBL Pro
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TrendFlow CBL Pro is a complete trend-following indicator built on the Count Back Line (CBL) method — a proven technique for identifying dynamic support and resistance levels based on actual price structure, not lagging averages. It does not just give you an arrow — it gives you a full trading framework : entry signal, stop loss placement, take profit target, phase-colored bars, filter confirmation, and a live performance dashboard — all in one indicator, right on your chart.  Why TrendFlow CBL
AB ReverasalLab
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How it works Single-signal reversal tools fail because reversals are multi-condition events. ReversalLab scores a confluence stack and only prints above threshold: –   Liquidity sweep of a scored pool — the fuel event. This condition is mandatory. –   Statistical momentum divergence — price extreme versus momentum vector, t-stat filtered. –   Volume climax or absorption at the extreme, from the Effort-vs-Result module. –   Displacement confirmation — a break of the most recent minor structure wi
AB QuantScore
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How it works QuantScore is the suite's flagship: a multi-factor model compressing six independent measurements into one −100…+100 edge score. –   Momentum factor — the regression t-stat from the VectorMomentum core. –   Mean-reversion factor — z-score of price versus its volume-weighted mean, contributing against stretch when the regime is mean-reverting. –   Regime factor — the RegimeLens state sets the weighting between momentum and reversion. This dynamic weighting is the secret sauce; static
AB BlockEngine
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How it works –   Strict validation chain — a candidate becomes an order block only if all hold: it is the last opposing candle before a displacement move; the displacement breaks structure; the move leaves an imbalance (FVG) behind; and displacement volume exceeds its time-of-day baseline. This removes roughly 90% of what other indicators mislabel as order blocks. –   Grading (A/B/C) — from displacement magnitude, liquidity swept by the block before departing, and higher-timeframe alignment. –  
AB FlowZones
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How it works –   Impulse-leg detection — identifies displacement legs (velocity + range expansion + structural break) worth continuing with. –   Zone projection — for each impulse, projects the confluence-cluster pullback zone: the overlap of the 38–62% retracement band, the breakout origin (old resistance/new support), any fair value gap inside the leg, and the auto-anchored VWAP from the leg's origin. Where two or more overlap, a graded continuation zone prints. –   Regime gate — zones only pr
AB GapLogic
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How it works –   Detection with quality filters — true three-candle imbalances filtered by minimum gap size (ATR-scaled), displacement quality of the middle candle and volume, killing the micro-gap spam that makes FVG tools unusable on low timeframes. –   Fill-state tracking — each gap tracked live: Untouched, Partially filled (with fill %), Fully mitigated, Inverted. –   The headline feature — Inversion (failed FVG): when price closes entirely through a gap, the imbalance inverts. Failed bullis
AB LiquidityMap
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How it works –   Pool detection — equal highs/lows (within an ATR-scaled tolerance), unswept swing highs/lows, session and daily/weekly extremes, and trendline liquidity (3+ touch diagonal clusters where stops accumulate). –   Pool weighting — each pool scored by touch count, age, round-number proximity and origin timeframe, then drawn with thickness/opacity proportional to score. The chart literally shows where the fuel is. –   Sweep engine — a sweep registers when price wicks through a pool an
AB TrapRadar
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How it works An inducement trap is a sequence, not a candle pattern. TrapRadar's state machine requires all four legs: –   Bait — an obvious level forms (minor swing, equal highs/lows, range boundary) that retail will trade the breakout of. –   Trigger — price breaks the level and actually attracts participation; relative volume rises on the breakout bar, confirming traders took the bait. –   Trap spring — within K bars a displacement candle (range greater than 1.5× ATR, closing 70%+ through its
AB VolCore
Allan Deka
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ATR tells you yesterday's range. VolCore models the volatility cycle itself: –   Estimator stack — Parkinson, Garman-Klass and Yang-Zhang realized volatility (OHLC-based estimators are 5–8× more efficient than close-to-close). Select one or blend. –   Percentile ranking — current volatility ranked within its own 250-bar distribution, giving a universal 0–100 Vol Rank comparable across all symbols. –   Squeeze detection — Vol Rank below a threshold and still compressing (negative vol-of-vol slope
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Allan Deka
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How it works No RSI, no stochastic. VectorMomentum measures momentum three independent ways and demands agreement: –   Regression-slope t-statistic — a linear regression on log price over N bars; the t-stat of the slope (slope divided by its standard error) gives statistically-significant momentum that self-normalizes across symbols and volatility levels. –   Volume-pressure-weighted rate of change — ROC weighted by relative tick volume, so momentum on dead volume scores lower than the same move
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