AB VolCore

ATR tells you yesterday's range. VolCore models the volatility cycle itself:

– Estimator stack — Parkinson, Garman-Klass and Yang-Zhang realized volatility (OHLC-based estimators are 5–8× more efficient than close-to-close). Select one or blend.

– Percentile ranking — current volatility ranked within its own 250-bar distribution, giving a universal 0–100 Vol Rank comparable across all symbols.

– Squeeze detection — Vol Rank below a threshold and still compressing (negative vol-of-vol slope) marks a coiled spring; squeeze intensity is scored 1–3.

– Expansion forecasting — after expansion begins, VolCore projects an expected-range cone for the next N bars using a volatility-clustering heuristic.

– Session decomposition — Vol Rank computed per session (Asia/London/NY) so intraday traders see which session is abnormal.

Marketplace description