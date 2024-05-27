Order Block Box

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The Advanced Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to enhance technical analysis by identifying significant order blocks that sweep liquidity and create Fair Value Gaps (FVG) when pushing away. This indicator is ideal for traders who focus on institutional trading concepts and wish to incorporate advanced order flow and price action strategies into their trading routine.

Overview

Order Block Identification: An order block represents a price area where a substantial number of orders (either buy or sell) are concentrated, often leading to significant market moves. This indicator not only identifies these order blocks but also ensures they meet specific criteria for robustness and significance.

Key Features