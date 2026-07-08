AB BlockEngine

How it works

– Strict validation chain — a candidate becomes an order block only if all hold: it is the last opposing candle before a displacement move; the displacement breaks structure; the move leaves an imbalance (FVG) behind; and displacement volume exceeds its time-of-day baseline. This removes roughly 90% of what other indicators mislabel as order blocks.

– Grading (A/B/C) — from displacement magnitude, liquidity swept by the block before departing, and higher-timeframe alignment.

– Refinement — optional mean-threshold (50%) line, plus automatic lower-timeframe refinement that isolates the true origin inside a large HTF block.

– Lifecycle — Unmitigated, Mitigated (first-touch signal), Consumed/Invalidated, with automatic breaker-block conversion when a block is violated.

Marketplace description