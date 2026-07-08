AB BlockEngine
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
How it works
– Strict validation chain — a candidate becomes an order block only if all hold: it is the last opposing candle before a displacement move; the displacement breaks structure; the move leaves an imbalance (FVG) behind; and displacement volume exceeds its time-of-day baseline. This removes roughly 90% of what other indicators mislabel as order blocks.
– Grading (A/B/C) — from displacement magnitude, liquidity swept by the block before departing, and higher-timeframe alignment.
– Refinement — optional mean-threshold (50%) line, plus automatic lower-timeframe refinement that isolates the true origin inside a large HTF block.
– Lifecycle — Unmitigated, Mitigated (first-touch signal), Consumed/Invalidated, with automatic breaker-block conversion when a block is violated.
Marketplace description
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Most order block indicators mark every down-candle before an up-move and hope. BlockEngine validates before it draws: an order block only prints when the displacement broke structure, left an imbalance behind, and carried above-baseline volume — the actual footprint of institutional execution. Every block is graded A/B/C by displacement power, liquidity swept at the origin and higher-timeframe alignment. Automatic lower-timeframe refinement isolates the true origin inside large HTF blocks, mean-threshold lines mark the 50% level, and violated blocks convert to breaker blocks automatically. First-touch mitigation alerts on the grades you choose. Fewer blocks, correct blocks. Non-repainting, EA-ready.