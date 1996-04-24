AB LiquidityMap

How it works

– Pool detection — equal highs/lows (within an ATR-scaled tolerance), unswept swing highs/lows, session and daily/weekly extremes, and trendline liquidity (3+ touch diagonal clusters where stops accumulate).

– Pool weighting — each pool scored by touch count, age, round-number proximity and origin timeframe, then drawn with thickness/opacity proportional to score. The chart literally shows where the fuel is.

– Sweep engine — a sweep registers when price wicks through a pool and closes back inside within K bars. Classified as sweep-and-reverse (fuel taken, reversal context) or sweep-and-go (genuine breakout).

– Liquidity voids — low-participation zones that price tends to retrace through quickly are shaded automatically.

A dashboard shows the nearest pool above and below with live distance in points and its score.

Marketplace description