Pivots Points

Pivots Points Indicator:

Displays the Pivots Points lines for the Daily, Weekly or Monthly periods

Several parameters are possible:

1 - Choice of calculation method:

- Classic

- Woodie

- Camarilla

- Fibonacci

2 - The choice of the period for calculating the pivot points (Daily, Weekly or Monthly )

3 - The display or not of the price labels (to the right of each line) as well as the size of the associated font

4 - The number of pivot points (previous) that we want to display

5 - Possibility to select the pivot lines (R1, R2, R3, R4, S1, S2, S3, S4) that we want to display or not

6 - Possibility to display the pivot points calculated on the current period (display_current parameter)

This indicator provides 9 buffers which are described below:

// index = 0 => Pivot

// index = 1 => S4

// index = 2 => S3

// index = 3 => S2

// index = 4 => S1

// index = 5 => R1

// index = 6 => R2

// index = 7 => R3

// index = 8 => R4
