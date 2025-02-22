Pivots Points Indicator:

Displays the Pivots Points lines for the Daily, Weekly or Monthly periods

Several parameters are possible:





2 - The choice of the period for calculating the pivot points ( Daily, Weekly or Monthly )





3 - The display or not of the price labels (to the right of each line) as well as the size of the associated font





4 - The number of pivot points (previous) that we want to display





5 - Possibility to select the pivot lines (R1, R2, R3, R4, S1, S2, S3, S4) that we want to display or not





6 - Possibility to display the pivot points calculated on the current period (display_current parameter)



