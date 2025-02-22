Pivots Points
- Indicators
- Guillaume Jouans
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Pivots Points Indicator:
Displays the Pivots Points lines for the Daily, Weekly or Monthly periods
Several parameters are possible:
1 - Choice of calculation method:
- Classic
- Woodie
- Camarilla
- Fibonacci
This indicator provides 9 buffers which are described below:
2 - The choice of the period for calculating the pivot points (Daily, Weekly or Monthly )
3 - The display or not of the price labels (to the right of each line) as well as the size of the associated font
4 - The number of pivot points (previous) that we want to display
5 - Possibility to select the pivot lines (R1, R2, R3, R4, S1, S2, S3, S4) that we want to display or not
6 - Possibility to display the pivot points calculated on the current period (display_current parameter)
// index = 0 => Pivot
// index = 1 => S4
// index = 2 => S3
// index = 3 => S2
// index = 4 => S1
// index = 5 => R1
// index = 6 => R2
// index = 7 => R3
// index = 8 => R4