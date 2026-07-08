AB FlowZones

How it works

– Impulse-leg detection — identifies displacement legs (velocity + range expansion + structural break) worth continuing with.

– Zone projection — for each impulse, projects the confluence-cluster pullback zone: the overlap of the 38–62% retracement band, the breakout origin (old resistance/new support), any fair value gap inside the leg, and the auto-anchored VWAP from the leg's origin. Where two or more overlap, a graded continuation zone prints.

– Regime gate — zones only print in trending regimes (built-in efficiency/Hurst gate), so no continuation zones appear in chop where pullback systems die.

– Reaction confirmation — an entry signal only triggers when price enters the zone and prints a displacement candle in trend direction on above-baseline volume.

– Zone lifecycle — untested, active, consumed or invalidated, with automatic cleanup.

Marketplace description