AB FlowZones
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
How it works
– Impulse-leg detection — identifies displacement legs (velocity + range expansion + structural break) worth continuing with.
– Zone projection — for each impulse, projects the confluence-cluster pullback zone: the overlap of the 38–62% retracement band, the breakout origin (old resistance/new support), any fair value gap inside the leg, and the auto-anchored VWAP from the leg's origin. Where two or more overlap, a graded continuation zone prints.
– Regime gate — zones only print in trending regimes (built-in efficiency/Hurst gate), so no continuation zones appear in chop where pullback systems die.
– Reaction confirmation — an entry signal only triggers when price enters the zone and prints a displacement candle in trend direction on above-baseline volume.
– Zone lifecycle — untested, active, consumed or invalidated, with automatic cleanup.
Marketplace description
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Chasing trends gets you the worst price of the day; guessing pullback levels gets you run over. FlowZones solves both. It detects genuine displacement legs, then projects graded continuation zones only where multiple institutional references stack — retracement band, breakout origin, in-leg fair value gaps, and the leg-anchored VWAP. A built-in regime gate suppresses all zones in choppy conditions, and entries only trigger on a volume-confirmed displacement reaction inside the zone, never on a naked touch. Zones live, get consumed, and expire automatically, keeping your chart clean. Trend trading with a defined location, defined trigger, and defined invalidation. Non-repainting, EA-ready.