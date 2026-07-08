AB FlowZones

How it works

  Impulse-leg detection — identifies displacement legs (velocity + range expansion + structural break) worth continuing with.

  Zone projection — for each impulse, projects the confluence-cluster pullback zone: the overlap of the 38–62% retracement band, the breakout origin (old resistance/new support), any fair value gap inside the leg, and the auto-anchored VWAP from the leg's origin. Where two or more overlap, a graded continuation zone prints.

  Regime gate — zones only print in trending regimes (built-in efficiency/Hurst gate), so no continuation zones appear in chop where pullback systems die.

  Reaction confirmation — an entry signal only triggers when price enters the zone and prints a displacement candle in trend direction on above-baseline volume.

  Zone lifecycle — untested, active, consumed or invalidated, with automatic cleanup.

Marketplace description

Chasing trends gets you the worst price of the day; guessing pullback levels gets you run over. FlowZones solves both. It detects genuine displacement legs, then projects graded continuation zones only where multiple institutional references stack — retracement band, breakout origin, in-leg fair value gaps, and the leg-anchored VWAP. A built-in regime gate suppresses all zones in choppy conditions, and entries only trigger on a volume-confirmed displacement reaction inside the zone, never on a naked touch. Zones live, get consumed, and expire automatically, keeping your chart clean. Trend trading with a defined location, defined trigger, and defined invalidation. Non-repainting, EA-ready.


Recommended products
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (5)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify ve
Hyper Flow MT5 Indicator
Mohamed Samsudeen
Indicators
Professional Trading Tools for Every Trader: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/royalcrescent777/seller Hyper Flow is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that maps institutional price action onto your chart and keeps every feature under your control through a built-in panel. It suits discretionary analysis on any symbol and timeframe, including Forex, gold and metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The tool reads market structure in real time across two layers. Internal shifts and broader swin
FREE
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicators
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
SMT Divergence Pro MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT4 Version -  https:/
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
Divergence Matrix Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
Stochastic Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
2 (1)
Indicators
Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are plo
MACD ZigZag AI Divergence Alert
Xiaoyu Huang
Indicators
This indicator combines the classic MACD and Zigzag indicators to detect divergence between price and indicators. It also uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect the validity of divergence. MACD is known as the "king of indicators," and Zigzag is also a very useful indicator. By combining these two indicators, this indicator leverages the strengths of both. The detection of divergence is a probabilistic problem. Often, divergences occur only to be followed by further p
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Indicators
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point. Inputs Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12); Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26); Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal A
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
FVG Sessions
Thi Thanh Huong Vo
Indicators
The FVG Sessions indicator highlights the first fair value gap of the trading session as well as the session range. Detected fair value gaps extend to the end of the trading session. Alerts are included on the formation of a session fair value gap, price being within a session fair value gap, mitigations, and price crossing session fair value gaps average. Trader ICT states that the first fair value gap of the trading session can attract the most significant reaction. Having only one FVG per
Crash Crush Hunter
Muhammad Tanveer
Indicators
Hello Traders I have created this indicator to Catch SPIKES on Crash1000, Crash500 and Crash300. Follow the below mention instruction for better Result 1. When Red arrow pop up on the Chart, Take a Sell entry 2. Stay in trade until price break below from entry 3. Do not hold trades after all trades went in Blue 4. Keep adding position until spike cross below from intial entry See Example for more assistance
Blubbify SMC
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Blubbify Smart Money Concept is an advanced analytical engine and automated trading system designed to track institutional footprints. It uses high-probability mathematical models to identify supply and demand imbalances, track volume accumulation, and execute trades alongside market momentum. The system operates by analyzing the chart for sudden structural shifts and liquidity sweeps. Once an institutional footprint is confirmed, it projects graphical supply and demand zones onto the chart. You
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Potential Reversal Price
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the exa
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Automatic rsi scanner
Rong Yong Yang
Indicators
This indicator can automatically scan the RSI values of all varieties on the mt5 and set an alarm. Note that it is fully automatic scanning, you do not need to enter which varieties, do not need to open the variety chart, as long as there are some varieties in the market quotation column, will be automatically scanned to reach the set rsi alarm value, will pop up the alarm, and cycle with the market changes to scan the latest RSI values of all varieties, and alarm. This is very helpful to fr
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
HTF Moving Averages Cross MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT5. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT5.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
CyberCore PRO
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Indicators
Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT5 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! Welcome to CyberCore PRO , the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you e
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Experts
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Precision Momentum Trading for BTCUSD Hello, traders! I am BTC Trend Scalper MT5 — an intelligent Bitcoin trading Expert Advisor engineered to capture momentum moves with disciplined risk management. I am not a martingale. I am not a grid system. I am not a gambling robot. I am a trend-following scalper built specifically for traders who understand that protecting capital is more important than chasing every candle. My specialty? Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
SMC Alpha Engine
Chinthala Baji
Indicators
SMC Alpha Engine SMC Alpha Engine is a Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps, and market structure changes directly on the chart. The indicator focuses on displaying the most recent valid Order Block together with automatically calculated TP and SL levels for simplified chart analysis. Main Features Automatic Order Block detection Buy and Sell zone visualization Automatic TP and SL calculation Fair Value Gap (FVG) det
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Buyers of this product also purchase
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
More from author
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
TrendFlow CBL Pro
Allan Deka
Indicators
TrendFlow CBL Pro is a complete trend-following indicator built on the Count Back Line (CBL) method — a proven technique for identifying dynamic support and resistance levels based on actual price structure, not lagging averages. It does not just give you an arrow — it gives you a full trading framework : entry signal, stop loss placement, take profit target, phase-colored bars, filter confirmation, and a live performance dashboard — all in one indicator, right on your chart.  Why TrendFlow CBL
AB ReverasalLab
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works Single-signal reversal tools fail because reversals are multi-condition events. ReversalLab scores a confluence stack and only prints above threshold: –   Liquidity sweep of a scored pool — the fuel event. This condition is mandatory. –   Statistical momentum divergence — price extreme versus momentum vector, t-stat filtered. –   Volume climax or absorption at the extreme, from the Effort-vs-Result module. –   Displacement confirmation — a break of the most recent minor structure wi
AB QuantScore
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works QuantScore is the suite's flagship: a multi-factor model compressing six independent measurements into one −100…+100 edge score. –   Momentum factor — the regression t-stat from the VectorMomentum core. –   Mean-reversion factor — z-score of price versus its volume-weighted mean, contributing against stretch when the regime is mean-reverting. –   Regime factor — the RegimeLens state sets the weighting between momentum and reversion. This dynamic weighting is the secret sauce; static
AB AnchorVWAP
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Multi-anchor engine — Session, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly VWAPs simultaneously, plus auto-anchored VWAPs from the most recent significant swing high and low, plus unlimited manual click-to-anchor points (news, earnings, breakouts). –   True sigma bands — ±1/±2/±3 sigma computed from the volume-weighted variance of price around VWAP, not a lazy standard deviation of closes. Bands expand realistically with participation. –   Interaction signals — first-touch pullback to session
AB BlockEngine
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Strict validation chain — a candidate becomes an order block only if all hold: it is the last opposing candle before a displacement move; the displacement breaks structure; the move leaves an imbalance (FVG) behind; and displacement volume exceeds its time-of-day baseline. This removes roughly 90% of what other indicators mislabel as order blocks. –   Grading (A/B/C) — from displacement magnitude, liquidity swept by the block before departing, and higher-timeframe alignment. –  
AB GapLogic
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Detection with quality filters — true three-candle imbalances filtered by minimum gap size (ATR-scaled), displacement quality of the middle candle and volume, killing the micro-gap spam that makes FVG tools unusable on low timeframes. –   Fill-state tracking — each gap tracked live: Untouched, Partially filled (with fill %), Fully mitigated, Inverted. –   The headline feature — Inversion (failed FVG): when price closes entirely through a gap, the imbalance inverts. Failed bullis
AB LiquidityMap
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Pool detection — equal highs/lows (within an ATR-scaled tolerance), unswept swing highs/lows, session and daily/weekly extremes, and trendline liquidity (3+ touch diagonal clusters where stops accumulate). –   Pool weighting — each pool scored by touch count, age, round-number proximity and origin timeframe, then drawn with thickness/opacity proportional to score. The chart literally shows where the fuel is. –   Sweep engine — a sweep registers when price wicks through a pool an
AB TrapRadar
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works An inducement trap is a sequence, not a candle pattern. TrapRadar's state machine requires all four legs: –   Bait — an obvious level forms (minor swing, equal highs/lows, range boundary) that retail will trade the breakout of. –   Trigger — price breaks the level and actually attracts participation; relative volume rises on the breakout bar, confirming traders took the bait. –   Trap spring — within K bars a displacement candle (range greater than 1.5× ATR, closing 70%+ through its
AB VolCore
Allan Deka
Indicators
ATR tells you yesterday's range. VolCore models the volatility cycle itself: –   Estimator stack — Parkinson, Garman-Klass and Yang-Zhang realized volatility (OHLC-based estimators are 5–8× more efficient than close-to-close). Select one or blend. –   Percentile ranking — current volatility ranked within its own 250-bar distribution, giving a universal 0–100 Vol Rank comparable across all symbols. –   Squeeze detection — Vol Rank below a threshold and still compressing (negative vol-of-vol slope
AB VectorMomentum
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works No RSI, no stochastic. VectorMomentum measures momentum three independent ways and demands agreement: –   Regression-slope t-statistic — a linear regression on log price over N bars; the t-stat of the slope (slope divided by its standard error) gives statistically-significant momentum that self-normalizes across symbols and volatility levels. –   Volume-pressure-weighted rate of change — ROC weighted by relative tick volume, so momentum on dead volume scores lower than the same move
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review