AB QuantScore

How it works

QuantScore is the suite's flagship: a multi-factor model compressing six independent measurements into one −100…+100 edge score.

– Momentum factor — the regression t-stat from the VectorMomentum core.

– Mean-reversion factor — z-score of price versus its volume-weighted mean, contributing against stretch when the regime is mean-reverting.

– Regime factor — the RegimeLens state sets the weighting between momentum and reversion. This dynamic weighting is the secret sauce; static-weight composites fail because the right factor depends on regime.

– Volatility factor — a Vol-Rank gate that dampens the score in extreme volatility, where edge decays.

– Volume factor — delta-pressure agreement with the score's direction.

– Seasonality factor — hour-of-day and day-of-week bias learned from the symbol's loaded history.

Extras: a probability cone projecting the expected price distribution N bars ahead, and a transparent score-audit table showing how the symbol actually behaved at each score band on your loaded history.

Marketplace description