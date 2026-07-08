Quantum Trident

1

Quantum Trident

A New Generation Expert Advisor After Quantum Time Sovereign-For XAUUSD With the latest profit protection.

Special offer for existing customers

Next price is $459.

Please message us after purchase to get the optimal configuration file (BEST SETTINGS FILE).

After the strong performance journey and successful development experience of Quantum Time Sovereign, a new generation of algorithmic trading architecture is now introduced.

Presenting Quantum Trident, a powerful and precision-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

Quantum Trident is designed for traders who want a disciplined, structured and fully automated trading system built around intelligent market analysis, controlled execution and dynamic profit management.

This is not a simple entry robot.

Quantum Trident is a complete trading framework developed to identify qualified market opportunities, execute trades according to predefined logic, and manage positions with a stronger focus on protecting accumulated profit when the market has already moved in the right direction.

The core philosophy of Quantum Trident is:

Precision. Discipline. Profit Protection.

Built on the Experience of Quantum Time Sovereign

Quantum Time Sovereign was created with a strong focus on time-based market structure, disciplined execution and systematic trading logic.

Quantum Trident continues this philosophy, but moves one step further.

The new system is designed with a more advanced trade management structure, especially for situations where an order has already accumulated significant floating profit. In many trading systems, a strong winning position can still lose a large part of its unrealized profit if the exit logic is too slow or too passive.

Quantum Trident was developed to improve this part of the trading process.

The goal is not only to find trading opportunities, but also to manage profitable positions more intelligently.

Major Upgrade: Advanced Profit Capture and Timely Exit Engine

The most important upgrade of Quantum Trident is its enhanced profit capture mechanism.

In automated trading, entering the market is only the first step. A truly powerful algorithm must also know how to manage a position after it becomes profitable.

Quantum Trident introduces a more responsive trade management engine designed to monitor floating profit dynamically. When a position accumulates a meaningful level of profit, the EA can activate a more protective exit structure to help reduce the risk of giving back large unrealized gains during sudden reversals, volatility expansion or market exhaustion.

This feature is especially important in breakout-style and momentum-driven market conditions.

Sometimes the market moves quickly in favor of a trade, but then reverses sharply. A weak exit system may continue to hold the position passively, allowing accumulated profit to disappear. Quantum Trident is designed to address this issue with a more active and intelligent profit protection logic.

The system focuses on:

Monitoring floating profit dynamically

Responding when profit reaches important internal thresholds

Protecting strong winning trades more effectively

Reducing unnecessary profit giveback

Improving exit discipline

Managing profitable positions with clearer rules

Creating a more complete trading cycle from entry to exit

This upgrade makes Quantum Trident more than an entry-based Expert Advisor.

It is designed as a full-cycle algorithmic trading system.

Strategy Concept

Quantum Trident uses a proprietary trading logic that combines market structure analysis, price behavior, volatility awareness and execution discipline.

The EA continuously evaluates market conditions and waits for setups that match its internal trading model. If the market does not meet the required conditions, the system can simply stay out of the market.

This selective behavior is an important part of the strategy.

Quantum Trident does not try to trade every movement. It is designed to focus on higher-quality conditions and avoid unnecessary market exposure when the environment is not suitable.

The system follows a clear process:

Analyze the market environment

Detect qualified trading conditions

Execute trades according to predefined rules

Monitor open positions dynamically

Protect accumulated profit when conditions change

Exit trades according to structured logic

This creates a disciplined automated workflow from signal detection to final position management.

Intelligent Trade Management

One of the key strengths of Quantum Trident is its position management logic.

Many trading robots focus mainly on entry signals. However, professional automated trading requires more than entry accuracy. Exit quality, floating profit control and risk exposure management are equally important.

Quantum Trident is designed with this idea at the center of its architecture.

After a trade is opened, the EA does not simply leave the position unmanaged. It continuously monitors market behavior and the current status of the trade. When the position becomes profitable, the system can apply adaptive protection logic according to its internal rules.

This helps the EA manage winning trades with more discipline.

The objective is to keep the trading process systematic and reduce emotional decision-making.

Designed for Strong Market Adaptability

Financial markets are not static. Volatility, trend strength and price rhythm can change quickly.

Quantum Trident is designed to operate with awareness of changing market behavior. Instead of using a single rigid reaction in all situations, the EA applies structured logic to evaluate whether the current market condition is suitable for trading and how an open position should be managed.

This gives the system a more complete and adaptive trading framework.

Quantum Trident is developed for traders who want an EA that can operate with discipline, patience and controlled execution.

Core Advantages

Quantum Trident is designed with several important advantages:

Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5

Proprietary algorithmic trading logic

Stronger profit capture and exit management

Dynamic floating profit protection

Structured trade entry and exit rules

Intelligent market condition filtering

Disciplined execution without emotional decisions

Adaptive trade management under changing conditions

Designed for long-term systematic operation

Suitable for VPS-based 24/5 execution

The EA is built to provide a cleaner and more professional automated trading experience while keeping risk control and profit protection at the center of the system.

Why Quantum Trident Is Different

Quantum Trident is not designed to chase every candle or open trades randomly.

Its strength comes from structure.

The system waits for qualified trading conditions, enters according to predefined rules, and manages trades through an internal trade management framework.

The major improvement is its stronger focus on what happens after a trade becomes profitable.

This is where many automated systems become weak.

Quantum Trident is designed to manage this stage more carefully by applying dynamic profit protection and timely exit logic after significant floating profit appears.

This gives the EA a more complete trading architecture:

Entry logic.

Risk control.

Profit monitoring.

Dynamic protection.

Timely exit management.

Risk Management Philosophy

Risk management is not an optional feature in Quantum Trident.

It is part of the foundation of the system.

Every trade must follow the EA’s internal rules. The system does not rely on emotional manual decisions, random entries or uncontrolled exposure. Its purpose is to create a repeatable trading process based on predefined conditions.

Quantum Trident is designed to manage risk through:

Selective market entry

Controlled trade execution

Structured position monitoring

Dynamic profit protection

Rule-based exit management

Reduced emotional interference

No trading system can remove market risk completely, but a disciplined trading structure can help users trade with clearer rules and more consistent execution behavior.

How Quantum Trident Works

Quantum Trident continuously monitors the market and evaluates price behavior according to its internal model.

When the required conditions are met, the EA can open a trade automatically. After entry, the position is managed by the built-in trade management engine.

The process includes:

Market condition analysis

Signal filtering

Trade execution

Floating profit monitoring

Dynamic profit protection

Timely exit decision

Controlled position closure

This creates a complete automated trading workflow.

Suitable For

Quantum Trident may be suitable for traders who:

Prefer automated trading on MetaTrader 5

Want a structured and disciplined EA

Understand the importance of risk management

Want to reduce emotional trading decisions

Prefer systematic trading logic

Use VPS for stable 24/5 operation

Want an EA focused on both entries and exits

Value dynamic profit protection after strong price movement

Quantum Trident is designed for users who understand that serious automated trading is not about forcing trades every day. It is about waiting for suitable conditions, controlling risk and managing positions with discipline.

Recommended Usage

For stable operation, it is recommended to use Quantum Trident with a reliable VPS and a stable broker environment.

Before using the EA on a live account, users are strongly encouraged to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account. This allows users to understand the trading behavior, evaluate the risk settings and decide whether the product fits their trading style.

Recommended conditions:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Hedging account recommended

Execution: Low spread and stable execution preferred

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Testing: Strategy Tester and demo account testing recommended before live trading

Risk: Use reasonable lot size and risk settings

Key Features

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Fully automated algorithmic trading

Proprietary trading logic

Advanced profit capture mechanism

Dynamic floating profit protection

Timely exit management

Structured market entry rules

Intelligent trade filtering

Risk-focused position management

Suitable for VPS operation

Designed for disciplined systematic trading

Important Notes

Quantum Trident is an automated trading tool. It follows predefined algorithmic rules and does not guarantee future trading results.

Market conditions can change at any time. Past performance, backtest results or the performance of previous products should not be considered as a guarantee of future results.

Users should choose risk settings carefully and trade only with capital they can afford to risk.

Note: The minimum profit threshold for activating profit protection is $0.01 (corresponding to a $100 balance); this parameter is adjustable and scales according to lot size. In other words, profit protection begins once the profit reaches $100.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged products involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Automated trading does not remove market risk. Losses are possible.

Quantum Trident is designed to assist with structured algorithmic trading, dynamic profit management and disciplined execution, but no Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or eliminate risk.

Users are strongly advised to test the EA on a demo account before using it with real funds.


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Ronaldo Grinstein Bonassoli
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Ronaldo Grinstein Bonassoli 2026.07.31 12:49 
 

**Initial Results on a Demo Account – Quantum Trident** I have been testing **Quantum Trident** on a **demo account** for only **3 days**. I understand that this is a short period and not enough to make a final judgment, but I would like to share my initial experience, which unfortunately has not been encouraging. So far, the EA has opened only **4 trades on XAUUSD**, all with **0.01 lot**, with the following results: * **29/07/2026 22:00:00** – **BUY 0.01** @ **4106.95** Closed: **29/07/2026 22:55:38** @ **4056.89** **Result:** **-USD 50.06** * **30/07/2026 09:51:58** – **SELL 0.01** @ **4040.16** Closed: **30/07/2026 13:16:28** @ **4076.10** **Result:** **-USD 35.94** * **30/07/2026 15:00:00** – **BUY 0.01** @ **4077.90** Closed: **30/07/2026 23:28:12** @ **4098.01** **Result:** **+USD 20.11** * **31/07/2026 04:00:00** – **BUY 0.01** @ **4094.88** Closed: **31/07/2026 15:08:20** @ **4058.55** **Result:** **-USD 36.33** **Summary (3-day test):** * Total trades: **4** * Winning trades: **1** * Losing trades: **3** * Win rate: **25%** * **Net result: -USD 102.22** (excluding commissions and swaps) I fully understand that **three days and four trades are not enough to evaluate an Expert Advisor**, and I am **not making a final judgment**. I am simply sharing my initial experience with other users. Based on these first trades, the risk-to-reward ratio has not been encouraging, and the initial performance has been below my expectations. I will continue testing the EA over a longer period and hope that future trades and updates will deliver more consistent results. I will gladly update this review if the long-term performance improves.

***************************************************************************************************************

**Updated Demo Results – Quantum Trident**

I would like to provide an update to my previous review after a few more trades.

I am still testing **Quantum Trident** on a **demo account**. I understand that this is still not enough to reach a final conclusion, but I believe it is useful to share the results obtained so far with other users.

So far, the EA has completed **6 trades on XAUUSD**, all with **0.01 lot**, with the following history:

* **29/07/2026 22:00:00** – **BUY 0.01** @ **4106.95**

Closed: **29/07/2026 22:55:38** @ **4056.89**

**Result:** **-USD 50.06**

* **30/07/2026 09:51:58** – **SELL 0.01** @ **4040.16**

Closed: **30/07/2026 13:16:28** @ **4076.10**

**Result:** **-USD 35.94**

* **30/07/2026 15:00:00** – **BUY 0.01** @ **4077.90**

Closed: **30/07/2026 23:28:12** @ **4098.01**

**Result:** **+USD 20.11**

* **31/07/2026 04:00:00** – **BUY 0.01** @ **4094.88**

Closed: **31/07/2026 15:08:20** @ **4058.55**

**Result:** **-USD 36.33**

* **31/07/2026 15:08:20** – **SELL 0.01** @ **4058.55**

Closed: **31/07/2026 20:46:40** @ **4053.79**

**Result:** **+USD 4.76**

* **31/07/2026 21:00:00** – **SELL 0.01** @ **4053.62**

Closed: **31/07/2026 22:43:58** @ **4053.34**

**Result:** **+USD 0.28**

**Current Summary**

* Total trades: **6**

* Winning trades: **3**

* Losing trades: **3**

* Win rate: **50%**

* Gross profit: **USD 25.15**

* Gross loss: **USD 122.33**

* Net result: **-USD 97.18** (excluding commissions and swaps)

Although the last two trades were profitable, they recovered only a small portion of the previous losses. At this point, the overall performance remains negative, and the risk-to-reward ratio is still below my expectations.

I understand that this is still a relatively small sample size, and I will continue testing the EA before reaching a final conclusion. However, based on the results obtained so far, I cannot yet recommend it with confidence. I hope that future updates and a larger number of trades will demonstrate more consistent performance.

***********************************************************************************************

Updated Demo Results – Quantum Trident

I would like to provide another update to my previous review after two additional trades.

I am still testing Quantum Trident on a demo account. Although eight trades are still not enough to reach a definitive conclusion, I believe it is useful to continue sharing the results obtained so far with other users.

The EA has now completed 8 trades on XAUUSD, all with 0.01 lot, with the following history:

29/07/2026 22:00:00 – BUY 0.01 @ 4106.95

Closed: 29/07/2026 22:55:38 @ 4056.89

Result: -USD 50.06

30/07/2026 09:51:58 – SELL 0.01 @ 4040.16

Closed: 30/07/2026 13:16:28 @ 4076.10

Result: -USD 35.94

30/07/2026 15:00:00 – BUY 0.01 @ 4077.90

Closed: 30/07/2026 23:28:12 @ 4098.01

Result: +USD 20.11

31/07/2026 04:00:00 – BUY 0.01 @ 4094.88

Closed: 31/07/2026 15:08:20 @ 4058.55

Result: -USD 36.33

31/07/2026 15:08:20 – SELL 0.01 @ 4058.55

Closed: 31/07/2026 20:46:40 @ 4053.79

Result: +USD 4.76

31/07/2026 21:00:00 – SELL 0.01 @ 4053.62

Closed: 31/07/2026 22:43:58 @ 4053.34

Result: +USD 0.28

31/07/2026 23:00:00 – SELL 0.01 @ 4051.06

Closed: 03/08/2026 21:55:07 @ 4044.42

Result: +USD 6.64

03/08/2026 22:00:00 – SELL 0.01 @ 4043.49

Closed: 04/08/2026 15:41:44 @ 4081.17

Result: -USD 37.68

Current Summary

Total trades: 8

Winning trades: 4

Losing trades: 4

Win rate: 50%

Gross profit: USD 31.79

Gross loss: USD 160.01

Net result: -USD 128.22, excluding commissions and swaps

The seventh trade generated a profit of USD 6.64, but the most recent trade resulted in a loss of USD 37.68. Therefore, instead of recovering the previous losses, the overall negative result increased from USD 97.18 to USD 128.22.

At this point, the EA continues to show a 50% win rate. However, the losing trades remain considerably larger than most of the profitable trades. The average winning trade is approximately USD 7.95, while the average losing trade is approximately USD 40.00. This indicates an unfavorable risk-to-reward ratio in the results obtained so far.

I understand that eight trades are still a relatively small sample size, and I will continue testing the EA before reaching a final conclusion. However, based on its current performance, I still cannot recommend Quantum Trident with confidence. I hope that future trades and updates will demonstrate greater consistency, better loss control, and an improved risk-to-reward ratio.

OctavianSterlingford
35
OctavianSterlingford 2026.07.17 11:32 
 

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liu000202
1232
liu000202 2026.07.14 07:29 
 

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Leontius Winchester
42
Leontius Winchester 2026.07.11 03:01 
 

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Tingting Yu
911
Reply from developer Tingting Yu 2026.07.14 13:13
Thank you very much for your support. I am delighted to hear your feedback and wish you continued profitability. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
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