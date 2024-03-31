Dimatis Sniper

Description:

Dimatis Sniper is a convenient tool designed to simplify order placement and risk evaluation for traders. By displaying the risk amount directly on the screen, this tool allows traders to assess risk in real-time, facilitating informed decision-making before executing transactions.

Key Features:

  • Real-Time Risk Assessment: Evaluate the risk associated with each transaction instantly on your screen, facilitating informed decision-making.

  • Visual Representation of Risks: Use intuitive visual cues to understand the amount of risk involved in each transaction, ensuring clarity and ease of use.

  • Customizable Settings: Adapt the tool to your preferences with customizable risk thresholds and display options, improving flexibility in risk management.

  • Efficient Order Placement: Place orders transparently while monitoring associated risk, ensuring effective transaction execution with risk management in mind.

  • Integration with MT5: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 platform, Dimatis Sniper seamlessly integrates into your trading workflow.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Risk Management: Gain better control over your trading by visualizing and managing risks directly on your screen, leading to disciplined and strategic decision-making.

  • Simplified Transaction Execution: Evaluate risk in real-time to streamline the order placement process, saving time and minimizing errors.

  • Confidence in Decision-Making: Make trading decisions with confidence, knowing the precise amount of risk associated with each transaction before execution.

Bonus:

Pair Dimatis Sniper with Dimatis Watchtower and get a powerful combo for your backtests.

Who Can Benefit:

  • Traders of All Levels: Dimatis Sniper caters to traders of all levels, offering valuable insights into risk management for both beginners and experienced traders.

  • Risk-Conscious Traders: Ideal for traders who prioritize risk management and seek tools to evaluate and mitigate risks effectively.

Conclusion:

Dimatis Sniper transforms the way traders assess risks and execute transactions by providing real-time risk assessment directly on the screen. With its intuitive interface, customizable settings, and seamless integration with MT5, it enables traders to make informed decisions and manage risks with confidence in every transaction.


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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Description: Dimatis Watchtower is a powerful backtesting tool designed for traders seeking for an efficient way to test and optimize their trading strategies on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With a minimalist interface and advanced features, this tool provides an outstanding solution for evaluating the performance of your strategies in various market conditions. Key Features: Backtesting: Perform precise and reliable backtests of your strategies using historical data from your broker directly on M
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