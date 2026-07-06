Risk Copilot
- Утилиты
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Renato Fiche JuniorI am a trader and software developer (C#, Java, MQL 4 and 5 etc).
- Версия: 1.3
- Обновлено: 9 июля 2026
"Risk Copilot" is a simple and powerful tool to manage risk (in % or $), calculate position size, define target based on Risk-Reward and send orders to market automatically.
Input Parameters:
- PositionType = Buy ou Sell // Position Type
- Risk = 0.3 // Risk (%)
- RiskMoney = 0.0 // Risk ($)
- RiskReward = 1.0 // Risk/Reward
- OrderSplit = 1 // Order split (only for HEDGE accounts)
- SLLineColor = clrGreen // Line Color (SL)
- SLLineWidth = 1// Line Width (SL)
- SLLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID // Line Style (SL)
- TPLineColor = clrGoldenrod // Line Color (TP)
- int TPLineWidth = 1 // Line Width (TP)
- TPLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID // Line Style (TP)
- EntryLineVisible = true // Entry Line Visible?
- EntryLineColor = clrBlue // Line Color (Enrty)
- int EntryLineWidth = 1 // Line Width (Enrty)
- EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID // Line Style (Enrty)
- MagicNumber = 2026052714 // Magic Number
- CommentForBuy = NULL // Comment for BUY trade
- CommentForSell = NULL // Comment for SELL trade
- CloseStopOrders = true // Close STOP orders when close positions?
- CloseLimitOrders = true // Close LIMIT orders when close positions?