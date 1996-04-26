Performance Lens MT4

**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard**





Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you.





Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA.





**What it tracks for every trade:**

- MFE — Maximum Favorable Excursion (how far price moved in your favor)

- MAE — Maximum Adverse Excursion (how far it moved against you)

- Both measured in R-multiples, relative to your original stop distance





**Live on-chart dashboard shows:**

- Total trades, win rate (wins/losses)

- Profit factor and net profit

- Average win / average loss

- Maximum consecutive losing streak (your variance warning)

- Live MFE and MAE of open positions





**Automatic CSV trade journal:**

Every closed trade is logged to a CSV file (ticket, symbol, direction, open/close time, prices, volume, profit, result) — ready to open in Excel for the "100+ trades" analysis loop that builds a real, data-backed edge.





**Flexible tracking scope:**

- Track ALL trades (manual + any EA), or

- Track only trades with a specific Magic number

- Optional current-symbol-only filter





**Why traders use it:**

Knowing your MFE/MAE tells you where to place better targets ("my average MFE is 1.2R — move my TP to 1.2R"). Knowing your win rate and max losing streak tells you whether your system survives prop-firm drawdown limits. This is the data professional traders journal — collected automatically.





**Key features:**

- 100% measurement-only — no trade execution, safe with any setup

- Works on any symbol and any timeframe

- Multicurrency — aggregates your whole account

- Clean, configurable dashboard (colors, position, lookback period)

- No DLLs, no internet connection required



