Performance Lens MT4

**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard**

Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you.

Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA.

**What it tracks for every trade:**
- MFE — Maximum Favorable Excursion (how far price moved in your favor)
- MAE — Maximum Adverse Excursion (how far it moved against you)
- Both measured in R-multiples, relative to your original stop distance

**Live on-chart dashboard shows:**
- Total trades, win rate (wins/losses)
- Profit factor and net profit
- Average win / average loss
- Maximum consecutive losing streak (your variance warning)
- Live MFE and MAE of open positions

**Automatic CSV trade journal:**
Every closed trade is logged to a CSV file (ticket, symbol, direction, open/close time, prices, volume, profit, result) — ready to open in Excel for the "100+ trades" analysis loop that builds a real, data-backed edge.

**Flexible tracking scope:**
- Track ALL trades (manual + any EA), or
- Track only trades with a specific Magic number
- Optional current-symbol-only filter

**Why traders use it:**
Knowing your MFE/MAE tells you where to place better targets ("my average MFE is 1.2R — move my TP to 1.2R"). Knowing your win rate and max losing streak tells you whether your system survives prop-firm drawdown limits. This is the data professional traders journal — collected automatically.

**Key features:**
- 100% measurement-only — no trade execution, safe with any setup
- Works on any symbol and any timeframe
- Multicurrency — aggregates your whole account
- Clean, configurable dashboard (colors, position, lookback period)
- No DLLs, no internet connection required

Set it once, trade your plan, and let the data show you your edge.


*Please contact me after purchase for your gift 

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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Elliott Wave Principle
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
**Trade the waves the way the book teaches — not by guesswork.** This indicator reads price structure and labels Elliott Wave impulses (1-2-3-4-5) and corrections (A-B-C) automatically, then shows you exactly where the next wave is likely to go and where the book says the trade is. It is built directly on *Elliott Wave Principle — Key to Market Behavior* by A.J. Frost & Robert Prechter, and it is faithful to the source: the four inviolable wave rules are enforced at 100%, so a count that isn't
Kaufman Pairs Spread MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean. Inputs: - InpSymbolA — first leg symbol - InpSymbolB — second leg symbol - InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars - InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold - InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold - InpLotsA — lot size for each leg - InpMagic — magic nu
Perfect VWAP
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186266?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page **Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smoot
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Elliott Wave Principle MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
**Trade the waves the way the book teaches — not by guesswork.** Meta Trader 5 version can be found at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184530?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page This indicator reads price structure and labels Elliott Wave impulses (1-2-3-4-5) and corrections (A-B-C) automatically, then shows you exactly where the next wave is likely to go and where the book says the trade is. It is built directly on *Elliott Wave Principle — Key to Market Behavior*   by A.J. Frost &
Chart Patterns full
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
Chart Patterns in Depth — Professional Pattern Detector Chart Patterns in Depth automatically detects, draws and manages the 16 classic chart pattern variants used by professional price-action traders: Symmetrical, Ascending and Descending Triangles, Head & Shoulders and its Inverse, Cup & Handle and its Inverse, Falling and Rising Wedges, Bullish and Bearish Rectangles, Flags, Pennants, Double Tops/Bottoms and Triple Tops/Bottoms. Unlike simple pattern scanners, this indicator implements a c
Cycle Channel Index
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
Professional indicator for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Shows where price sits inside the channel of the dominant market cycle, normalized 0-100, with a signal line. Inputs: - InpCyclePeriod — dominant cycle length in bars - InpSignalPeriod — signal line smoothing Trading ideas: - Buy near 20 and sell near 80 in ranging markets. - Tune the cycle length to your symbol's natural rhythm. Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies. Contact me after
Perfect VWAP MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
**Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.
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MO Exit Manager
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule** Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop. It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on
FREE
MO Exit Manager MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule** Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop. It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on
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Gann S9 Pro Signals and Star MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
5 (1)
Indicators
**Gann Square of Nine 2 — Advanced Price & Time Forecaster** MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183730?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page The Square of Nine is one of W.D. Gann's most powerful forecasting tools. This indicator is a complete second-generation implementation for MetaTrader 5, built directly on Patrick Mikula's "The Definitive Guide to Forecasting Using W.D. Gann's Square of Nine." It adds a full interactive toolbar, a trading signals panel, a Gann Star diagram,
Performance Lens
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard** Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you. Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA. **What it tracks for e
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Gann S9 Pro Signals and Star
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
5 (1)
Indicators
**Gann Square of Nine 2 — Advanced Price & Time Forecaster** MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184390?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page Gann arranged numbers in a spiral. Moving one full rotation (360 degrees) around the spiral changes the square root of the value by 2. From any anchor price, the levels at 45-degree steps around the spiral act as natural support and resistance. The cardinal cross (0/90/180/270) and the diagonal cross (45/135/225/315) are the strongest ang
MO Spread Monitor MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Utilities
MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded. Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours. Inputs: • InpMaxSpreadPoints —
FREE
MO Spread Monitor
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Utilities
MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded. Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours. Inputs: • InpMaxSpreadPoints —
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N Day Breakout MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing. Inputs: - InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars - InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period - InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries - InpLots — fixed lot size - InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots) - InpATRPeri
N Day Breakout
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing. Inputs: - InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars - InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period - InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries - InpLots — fixed lot size - InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots) - InpATRPeri
Kaufman Pairs Spread
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean. Inputs: - InpSymbolA — first leg symbol - InpSymbolB — second leg symbol - InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars - InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold - InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold - InpLotsA — lot size for each leg - InpMagic — magic nu
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