Performance Lens
- Indicators
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 1.10
**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard**
Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you.
Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA.
**What it tracks for every trade:**
- MFE — Maximum Favorable Excursion (how far price moved in your favor)
- MAE — Maximum Adverse Excursion (how far it moved against you)
- Both measured in R-multiples, relative to your original stop distance
**Live on-chart dashboard shows:**
- Total trades, win rate (wins/losses)
- Profit factor and net profit
- Average win / average loss
- Maximum consecutive losing streak (your variance warning)
- Live MFE and MAE of open positions
**Automatic CSV trade journal:**
Every closed trade is logged to a CSV file (ticket, symbol, direction, open/close time, prices, volume, profit, result) — ready to open in Excel for the "100+ trades" analysis loop that builds a real, data-backed edge.
**Flexible tracking scope:**
- Track ALL trades (manual + any EA), or
- Track only trades with a specific Magic number
- Optional current-symbol-only filter
**Why traders use it:**
Knowing your MFE/MAE tells you where to place better targets ("my average MFE is 1.2R — move my TP to 1.2R"). Knowing your win rate and max losing streak tells you whether your system survives prop-firm drawdown limits. This is the data professional traders journal — collected automatically.
**Key features:**
- 100% measurement-only — no trade execution, safe with any setup
- Works on any symbol and any timeframe
- Multicurrency — aggregates your whole account
- Clean, configurable dashboard (colors, position, lookback period)
- No DLLs, no internet connection required
Set it once, trade your plan, and let the data show you your edge.
*Please contact me after purchase for your gift