Performance Lens

**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard**

Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you.

Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA.

**What it tracks for every trade:**
- MFE — Maximum Favorable Excursion (how far price moved in your favor)
- MAE — Maximum Adverse Excursion (how far it moved against you)
- Both measured in R-multiples, relative to your original stop distance

**Live on-chart dashboard shows:**
- Total trades, win rate (wins/losses)
- Profit factor and net profit
- Average win / average loss
- Maximum consecutive losing streak (your variance warning)
- Live MFE and MAE of open positions

**Automatic CSV trade journal:**
Every closed trade is logged to a CSV file (ticket, symbol, direction, open/close time, prices, volume, profit, result) — ready to open in Excel for the "100+ trades" analysis loop that builds a real, data-backed edge.

**Flexible tracking scope:**
- Track ALL trades (manual + any EA), or
- Track only trades with a specific Magic number
- Optional current-symbol-only filter

**Why traders use it:**
Knowing your MFE/MAE tells you where to place better targets ("my average MFE is 1.2R — move my TP to 1.2R"). Knowing your win rate and max losing streak tells you whether your system survives prop-firm drawdown limits. This is the data professional traders journal — collected automatically.

**Key features:**
- 100% measurement-only — no trade execution, safe with any setup
- Works on any symbol and any timeframe
- Multicurrency — aggregates your whole account
- Clean, configurable dashboard (colors, position, lookback period)
- No DLLs, no internet connection required

Set it once, trade your plan, and let the data show you your edge.


*Please contact me after purchase for your gift 

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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