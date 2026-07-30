Gold Lucky Pro

  • Experts
  • Suwan Chanidnok
    Suwan Chanidnok

    Suwan Chanidnok

    Hello all followers. This is a trading signal that focuses on safety and investment,
    making you feel good and relaxed. Let's have fun with my trades.
    use low - medium risk
    capital 50 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (micro/cent acc)
    capital 5000 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (std acc)
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

◆ CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH

When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity.

This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management.

⚠ Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee safety, stability, or future performance.



Thank you for choosing this Expert Advisor.

This is the latest version of the EA. The software has been thoroughly optimized and is ready for use. It is fully compatible with brokers offering both 2-digit and 3-digit gold price quotes.

Demo Testing

We strongly recommend testing the EA on a Demo Account before trading with real funds.

Please note that the Strategy Tester does not fully represent the live trading environment. Some dashboard elements, real-time information, and advanced features are available only during live market operation and may not appear or function exactly the same during backtesting.

For example, certain account-related notifications and withdrawal guidance are designed to operate under live market conditions and may not be available in the Strategy Tester.

To experience the complete functionality of the EA, it is recommended to test it on a Demo Account connected to the live market before using it on a Real Account.

Risk Disclaimer

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of your investment.

  • Always use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.

Thank you for choosing this Expert Advisor.

We wish you successful trading and the very best of luck!


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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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