Lot Size and Risk Calculator

RISK CALCULATOR

We've all been there where you're not sure what lot size to enter.  This can be a hassle, especially if you're a scalper and you need to move fast.  This is a very simple and quick risk calculator that automatically puts in the the correct lot size for any market (including Gold, US30, etc... it doesn't matter). Simply drag it onto your chart in MT4 and place your trade.  I just remove it once the trade is placed and move onto the next trade.

1. Make sure you save it to Expert Advisors folder. 

2. Make sure "Allow DLL Imports" is checked in the MT4 options.

NOTE: Never tested on MT5

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If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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