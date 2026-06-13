Equity Target Manager

  • Utilities
  • Suwan Chanidnok
    Suwan Chanidnok

    Suwan Chanidnok

    Hello all followers. This is a trading signal that focuses on safety and investment,
    making you feel good and relaxed. Let's have fun with my trades.
    use low - medium risk
    capital 50 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (micro/cent acc)
    capital 5000 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (std acc)
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

Equity Target Manager – Total Profit Control Utility

Slogan: "Total Profit Control—Secure Your Gains Instantly."

Product Description: Upgrade your trading game with Equity Target Manager, a high-performance utility engineered for precision Trade Management and absolute Total Account Profit control. Designed for serious traders, this Automation Tool instantly executes a Close All Trades command and clears all pending orders the moment your profit target is achieved.

Stop staring at your charts! Act as an Equity Guardian with real-time portfolio monitoring. Once your target is hit, the system automatically liquidates all positions, locking in your hard-earned gains.

Why Equity Target Manager? Efficiency meets simplicity. Configure your goals via a user-friendly input panel in seconds. Whether you are executing Manual Trading or require a Fast Close solution, this tool manages your account with surgical precision. Secure your profits automatically and trade with absolute peace of mind.

Key Features:

  • Equity Guardian: Real-time 24/7 total account profit monitoring.

  • Smart Profit Exit: Executes a total Close All Trades command and deletes all pending orders upon reaching your target.

  • User-Friendly Input: Simple, intuitive setup—define your Profit Target in a few clicks.

  • Visual Dashboard: Real-time display of Balance, Equity, and Current Profit directly on your chart.

  • No-Nonsense Logic: Clean, robust, and highly reliable Order Management architecture.

How It Works:

  1. Attach the tool to your chart.

  2. Set your desired Target Profit in the Input settings.

  3. The system continuously monitors your total portfolio.

  4. Upon hitting the target, the system instantly locks in your profit by closing all positions.

⚠️ Critical Warning: This tool instantly closes all active positions and deletes all pending orders upon hitting the profit target. Please ensure your strategy and target settings are correct before activation.


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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Safe Leverage Basic
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Safe Leverage Basic Entry Edition of the Safe Leverage Series Safe Leverage Basic is an entry-level edition designed for traders who want to explore the Safe Leverage ecosystem and become familiar with its interface, workflow, and core trading tools before upgrading to a higher edition. This edition is intended for learning, evaluation, and testing purposes. Some advanced features are displayed in the interface but are intentionally limited or disabled in the Basic Edition. Included Features B
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Special Launch Promotion: $30 (Limited Time Only!) To celebrate our new launch on MQL5, we are offering an exclusive introductory price of $39  for a limited time. Please note that this is a special promotion for our early supporters. The price will be adjusted back to its original retail price of $99  effective from July 31, 2026 . Don’t miss this opportunity to get our professional-grade EA at this special price before it reverts to the standard rate! CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When pro
Terminator Close All Utility
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Terminator Close All Utility Slogan: "Unmatched Velocity—Clean Your Portfolio in a Flash. " Product Description: A high-performance utility engineered for professional traders who demand absolute speed in trade management. Developed to eliminate the friction of closing orders one-by-one, this tool is your ultimate weapon in volatile markets where every millisecond counts. Key Features: Instant Execution: Operates the very moment it hits the chart—no confirmations, no delays. Mass Liquidation: Ex
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CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity. This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management. Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee
Aurum Gold Prime
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CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity. This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management. Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee s
Safe Leverage Platinum
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CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity. This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management. Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee s
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CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity. This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management. Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee s
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